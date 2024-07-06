Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa 'Don't Really Think' They Look Alike Despite Constant Comparisons
Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa disagree with the constant comparisons to each other.
The Christina on the Coast star, 40, addressed the internet's obsession with drawing similarities between herself and Tarek El Moussa's current wife, 36, and how absurd they both find it.
"On social media, everyone's always like, ‘Oh, they look so much alike,’ or ‘Wow, he has a type,'" Christina, who was married to Heather's husband, 42, for seven years, noted in a recent interview. "Obviously, we are both blonde, but we don't really think that we look alike."
Despite brushing off the correlation, the businesswomen poked fun at their situation in a recent teaser for their new show, The Flip Off, which will star both beauties along with Tarek and Christina's spouse, Josh Hall.
"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather jokingly said in the clip before Christina chimed in with, "I'm Heather."
"Wait no, that’s not right," the Selling Sunset alum added before the Flip or Flop star noted, "Must be all that bleach," before the camera panned to Tarek who simply shook his head.
"That was a play on that, and just being funny — that's kind of where that stemmed from," Christina explained of the sarcastic promo.
- 'Pretty Disturbing': Christina Hall Discovers She's Had a Dental Infection 'for Years' Without Any Symptoms
- Christina Hall Denies Former Colleague's 'Highly Offensive' Claim That She Refuses to Work With Other Women
- Christina Hall Gushes About Her and Husband Josh's 'Own World' After Daughter's Subtle Snub
The Christina in the Country cast member and the Netflix star have come a long way. As OK! previously reported, the two got into a very public screaming match in 2022 at Christina and Tarek's child's soccer game. However, the pair have put their differences aside to better their blended family.
"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Heather, who shares a son with the real estate investor, revealed in a 2022 interview. "I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you're coming into it. You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I mean, we've definitely had some ups and downs. They had ups and downs. I think she realized how much I love the kids and that they are number one to me, over anything,” she noted of Tarek's two older children with Christina, adding that, “any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us."
People conducted the interview with Christina.