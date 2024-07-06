Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa 'Don't Really Think' They Look Alike Despite Constant Comparisons

The Christina in the Country cast member and the Netflix star have come a long way. As OK! previously reported, the two got into a very public screaming match in 2022 at Christina and Tarek's child's soccer game. However, the pair have put their differences aside to better their blended family.

"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Heather, who shares a son with the real estate investor, revealed in a 2022 interview. "I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you're coming into it. You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did.”