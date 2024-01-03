Christina Hall Hits Back at Pregnancy Speculation After Sharing New Photos: 'It’s Called Not Sucking in My Tummy'
Christina Hall is fed up with people making assumptions about her personal life.
On New Year's Eve, the HGTV star posted a few black and white family photos to celebrate the holiday, but many of her social media followers used the comments section to make speculations about a pregnancy.
"Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous 2024!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for us all 🤍🥂," she captioned the picture, which showed the star wearing a maxi dress alongside husband Josh Hall and her three kids.
"Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" one Instagram user asked, to which she replied, "No. It’s called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids 🙄."
When another fan asked about a potential pregnancy, her husband stepped in.
“No shot. 3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though!” he noted of expanding their brood, which includes Christina's son Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 13, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her 4-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
Plenty of fans also came to the mother-of-three's defense, with one writing, "I am ashamed of a lot of these comments. The picture is beautiful and her family is beautiful."
"Jeez some of these comments are sad 😟 and a few months ago 'she was too skinny and needed to eat and get help.' Now yall are saying 'she looks like she’s having baby #4,'" another commenter wrote. "Please just STOP! It’s so sad women, and people in general, are judged so much!"
The Christina on the Coast lead has said in the past that she and Josh aren't planning for any more children.
"We're done here. I can't even imagine that. I think my head would fall off," she quipped in an interview last year. "We're happy with the three. We're good. Our hands are full."
While Josh may not be the biological father of her children, she insisted he's great with all of them.
"He's used to little kids, and he's taken it on really well and obviously loves them," she said.
"They idolize watching him chop down trees. He's very hands-on, and he does things himself," she spilled. "He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson."
"He just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?'" Christina added.