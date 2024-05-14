Former Foes Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa Leave Tarek 'Confused' as They 'Twin' in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather, 36, jokingly said, leaving Christina, 40, to attempt to introduce herself as the Selling Sunset star. "Wait, that's not right," the Christina on the Coast cast member pointed out.

The former enemies both twirled their blonde hair as Christina sarcastically quipped, "It must be all that bleach."

The camera then cut to Tarek El Moussa, who is currently married to Heather and was previously wed to the San Diego State University alum, who added, "Well, I guess it is confusing."