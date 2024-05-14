OK Magazine
Former Foes Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa Leave Tarek 'Confused' as They 'Twin' in Hilarious TikTok: Watch

christina hall heather rae el moussa tarek confused twin tiktok pp
Source: mega
By:

May 14 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa are putting their differences behind them.

In a Tuesday, May 14, Instagram post and TikTok, the unlikely duo teamed up to twin in matching black tops and ripped jeans as they played off their glaring similarities following their nasty feud.

Source: @heatherraeelmoussa/TikTok
christina hall heather rae el moussa tarek confused twin tiktok
Source: @tarekelmoussa/instagram

Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa have put their differences behind them.

"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather, 36, jokingly said, leaving Christina, 40, to attempt to introduce herself as the Selling Sunset star. "Wait, that's not right," the Christina on the Coast cast member pointed out.

The former enemies both twirled their blonde hair as Christina sarcastically quipped, "It must be all that bleach."

The camera then cut to Tarek El Moussa, who is currently married to Heather and was previously wed to the San Diego State University alum, who added, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

christina hall heather rae el moussa tarek confused twin tiktok
Source: @tarekelmoussa/instagram

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa divorced in 2018.

In the caption of the funny clip, in which he tagged both of the ladies, the Flipping 101 star added, "I guess you're not the only ones confused."

After Christina and Tarek divorced in 2018, the pair struggled to find common ground as they continued to coparent their daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Tensions worsened after the patriarch tied the knot with Heather in October 2021.

christina hall heather rae el moussa tarek confused twin tiktok
Source: @tarekelmoussa/instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa married in 2021.

During Mother's Day weekend in 2022, the women got into a screaming match at one of the children's soccer games.

"A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward," representatives for both Christina and Heather said in a statement following the incident.

Following the embarrassing situation, insiders close to both of the businesswomen claimed they were mortified by the encounter but vowed to "handle issues privately."

christina hall heather rae el moussa tarek confused twin tiktok
Source: mega

Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa got into a screaming match at a soccer game.

The former couple and Tarek's new wife seem to have buried the hatchet. As OK! previously reported, the businessman also recently admitted he didn't treat Christina well when they were together.

“I wasn’t the best guy during those years," Tarek confessed in a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show about going through a health battle as his marriage to his former spouse was ending. “When you’re going through multiple cancers back-to-back and your hormones are off and you’re in surgeries and you have no thyroid, you do things you normally wouldn’t do."

Source: OK!

“But you know, what really broke me was my divorce,” the real estate investor added of the rocky period. “That was exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together. And somehow, I got through it.”

