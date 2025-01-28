or
Christina Haack Admits 'It's So Much Easier' to Film 'The Flip Off' Without Ex Josh Hall 'Bothering' Her: 'No One's Weighing Me Down'

Photo of Josh Hall; picture of Christina Haack.
Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram; MEGA

Christina Haack and Josh Hall filed for divorce in July 2024.

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Christina Haack feels lighter after calling it quits on her relationship with Josh Hall.

During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, January 28, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 41-year-old HGTV star opened up about what it was like filming her new series The Flip Off without her estranged husband in the picture.

christina haack easier film flip off without josh hall bothering
Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

Christina Haack said filming 'The Flip Off' is 'so much easier' without her ex Josh Hall.

"It's so much easier without somebody else bothering me," Haack confessed while joining Jennifer Hudson's talk show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).

Christina continued: "I mean, I don't have to ask approval from anyone, no one's, like, weighing me down."

christina haack easier film flip off without josh hall bothering
Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

Christina Haack stars on 'The Flip Off' with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae.

The Christina on the Coast star's bluntness prompted Jennifer to ask: "So you don’t feel any disadvantages at all?"

"No, I think I have an advantage," Christina — who shares her daughter, Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with Tarek — insisted with a smile.

christina haack easier film flip off without josh hall bothering
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack has been married three times.

The real estate investor is also a mom to her 5-year-old son, Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Meanwhile, Tarek and Heather share their son, Tristan, who turns 2 on Friday, January 31.

The HGTV trio's new series premieres on Wednesday, January 29, and initially saw Christina and Josh star as teammates, however, he was removed from the house-flipping competition show after the exes filed separate petitions for divorce in July 2024.

Source: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube
While Josh appears in the first episode and was included in shooting promotional videos for the series when it was announced in May of last year, he has since been cut from new promo photos HGTV released last month.

Christina shared similar thoughts about the difference in filming the home renovation series after she and Josh pulled the plug on their marriage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2024.

christina haack easier film flip off without josh hall bothering
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack's divorce from Josh Hall has been messy.

"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," she explained. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

After being asked what it was like shooting scenes for the project before their marital demise, Christina declared: "It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way."

Christina also expressed her belief that there was some "jealousy" on Josh's behalf regarding his now-estranged wife's close friendship with the father of her two eldest children, whom she divorced in 2018.

"Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it 'flirty,'" she acknowledged, however Christina promised their co-parenting dynamic is more so a "sibling type of thing."

