Christina Haack Shows Off Her Toned Body While Enjoying 'Temporary Retirement': Photo
Christina Haack is living her best life!
The Flip Off star, 41, took to her Instagram Story to show off her toned figure after she shared a glimpse of her “downtime” with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.
In the sizzling mirror selfie, Haack posed inside a bathroom with a stunning ocean view and a sleek bathtub behind her.
Rocking a black micro bikini and gold accessories, she made sure all eyes were on her. She even threw her hair up in a messy bun for a laid-back, beachy vibe.
“Temporary Retirement doesn’t suck,” she captioned the shot.
Her sultry snap comes just after she gave fans another peek at her tropical getaway with Larocca. In a separate Instagram post, the HGTV star shared a series of loved-up photos with the businessman, whom she’s reportedly been dating for months.
In one of the pics, Haack turned heads in a black crop top and matching shorts, flaunting her toned tummy and cleavage. She completed the look with a pink purse, oversized sunglasses and gold jewelry while cozied up next to Larocca, who kept it casual in a navy T-shirt, black hat and floral shorts.
The couple looked smitten, flashing big smiles as they posed in a topless white car. Other snapshots showed the duo soaking up the sun together, seemingly enjoying every moment of their getaway.
“Chasing the sun with this one ☀️. First time in 12 years I haven’t had a shoot schedule… taking full advantage of the downtime,” Haack wrote, referencing the end of her show The Flip Off.
As OK! previously reported, Haack’s romance with Larocca kicked off not long after her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July 2024.
Just last month, she had fans buzzing when she posted a steamy kiss pic with Larocca in front of the Eiffel Tower. The intimate moment, paired with another shot showing the couple hanging out with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), had followers talking — especially those worried she might rush into marriage again after three failed attempts.
Haack and Tarek were married from 2009 until they split in 2016. They share two kids — daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.
After their divorce, she tied the knot with Ant Anstead in 2018 and later welcomed son Hudson, now 5. The marriage ended in 2020, and she later moved on with Hall, whom she married in 2021.
Both Haack and Hall filed for divorce last year.
Meanwhile, Hall has moved on, too. In January, he made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys. A source at the time confirmed that the couple had been “happily dating for some time” after meeting in Nashville.