Christina Haack Shows Off Toned Abs in Crop Top While 'Chasing the Sun' With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos
Christina Haack is soaking up the sun with her new beau, Christopher Larocca!
On Tuesday, March 12, the HGTV star, 41, showed off her toned abs in a series of photos alongside her boyfriend — whom she has reportedly been dating for several months.
In one of the photos from the loved-up post, Haack displayed her tummy and cleavage in a black crop top and matching shorts. The star also paired the sultry ensemble with a pink purse, large sunglasses and gold jewelry, as she sat alongside the businessman — who donned a navy T-shirt, black hat and floral shorts.
The duo sat close and smiled wide while in a topless white car. The other snapshots were selfies of the lovers as they seemed to be enjoying a vacation in a tropical location.
“Chasing the sun with this one ☀️. First time in 12 years I haven’t had a shoot schedule… taking full advantage of the downtime,” the HGTV star wrote, referencing how her show The Flip Off has come to an end.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty’s relationship with Larocca began shortly after her soon-to-be third ex-husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July 2024.
Haack recently received some backlash for moving on so quickly, especially after Larocca was spotted on the finale episode of The Flip Off amongst her close friends and family.
Fans came after mother-of-three — who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead — on social media for constantly being in a relationship.
“It won't last unless she makes personal changes. Just my opinion,” one user stated of Haack’s romance with Larocca, while another said, “Her kids see her in a serious relationship with a new guy every 2-3 years. What kind of example are you setting, especially for your daughter? How can a 40-year-old woman be so boy-crazy? I don't get it.”
“Already? She needs to learn to stand on her own two feet. Her kids are watching,” a third person penned, as a fourth stated, “She changes partners as often as people change socks.”
Amid her romance with Larocca, Haack is dealing with her messy divorce battle with Hall.
On the February 26 episode of The Flip Off, she spoke about their conflict with pal Cassie Schienle at her Newport Beach, Calif., home.
“[What’s] going on with the divorce?” Schienle asked, to which Haack noted, “It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me.”
The Christina on the Coast alum was seemingly referencing the large sum of spousal support Hall allegedly requested from her.
“Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him,” Haack added.