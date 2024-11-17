Christina Haack 'Did Not Enjoy' Filming Her New Show With 'Insecure' Ex Josh Hall: 'It Was Not Fun'
Christina Haack is giving insight into the demise of her marriage to Josh Hall.
The blonde beauty, 41, filed for divorce from her third husband, 44, in July, almost three years after tying the knot. However, the two worked together alongside her other ex-spouse Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather El Moussa, on their new series, The Flip Off.
"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," Haack explained in a recent interview. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"
"It was not fun, to be honest,” the HGTV star said about working with Hall. “I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.” Following their breakup, the real estate agent exited the project, which will debut in January 2025.
Haack also claimed that Hall exhibited signs of "jealousy" over her friendship with her first husband, 43, whom she divorced in 2018. "Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it ‘flirty,'" she noted while adding their dynamic has now turned into a "sibling type of thing."
As OK! previously reported, Haack and Hall's split has been anything but amicable. The Christina on the Coast alum accused the businessman of stealing money from her and her family as they navigate the end of their relationship.
"Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager," Haack penned in an October social media update.
"You 'buying' Bentleys is funny. A minimum down payment on one car isn't buying s---. Pretty sure I've made all the payments on all the cars (And on everything), and everyone knows this anyways…" the television star explained, accusing Hall of "gold-digging."
In a reply from the broker's team, they fired back in a statement claiming, "Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."
"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law," they added.
