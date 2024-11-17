Christina Haack 'Did Not Enjoy' Filming Her New Show With 'Insecure' Ex Josh Hall: 'It Was Not Fun'

"When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," Haack explained in a recent interview. "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"

"It was not fun, to be honest,” the HGTV star said about working with Hall. “I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.” Following their breakup, the real estate agent exited the project, which will debut in January 2025.