Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes Over 'Beautiful Bonus Daughter' Taylor on Her 14th Birthday: Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, showered her "bonus daughter" with love on her special day!
On Sunday, September 22, the reality. star took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her stepdaughter Taylor, the daughter of her husband, Tarek El Moussa, 43, and his ex-wife Christina Haack, 41 as she celebrated her birthday.
"Tay, I can’t believe you are 14 today! It went too fast 😩. You have grown up to be such a beautiful, driven, sophisticated young lady. I love watching you with Tristan and I am so lucky that I get to have you as my beautiful bonus daughter," Heather wrote, featuring her in a white halter-neck slip dress sitting next to Taylor in a fun pink puffball tube dress.
“I’ve loved every moment with you. I love you so much, happy birthday sweet girl. 💗🥳," she concluded.
Fans were quick to comment on the post, as they loved seeing the duo together.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart ♥️ Love you two what a sweet sweet picture ❤️," a user wrote.
Another chimed in, noting, "Sweet pictures!!!! Heather, you and that have a sweet bond between each other!!!! Happy birthday tay. Hope she has a wonderful birthday!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"Your bonus mom always melts my heart ❤️," a fan penned.
However, Heather wasn’t the only one feeling sentimental.
Christina also wrote a sweet birthday message to her firstborn, who celebrated her birthday at the Ocean 48 restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif., on September 20.
“How can she be 14?! If you watched Flip or Flop since the beginning, you watched me carry Taylor on my hip through all of season 1. I didn’t have a sitter and didn’t want to be apart from her—so she was along for the ride," she wrote.
“She challenges me, holds me accountable, and makes me want to be a better person,” she continued, praising her daughter. “She’s wise, strong-willed, talented, beautiful, and so fun to be around. She’s literally my favorite person, and I’m so incredibly blessed to be her mama. ❤️."
For his part, Tarek also gushed over his eldest child.
“My little girl is 14. It went by so fast I could almost cry, but I’ve cherished every moment,” he wrote. “She’s a strong, talented, beautiful young lady, and I couldn’t be more proud. A lot of time has passed, but we have so much more to look forward to, so I’m excited for everything to come ❤️. Let’s all wish little Tay Tay a happy birthday!”
A few weeks ago, Tarek and Heather were publicly ridiculed after not including Taylor in several posts that included both her brothers. Fans began speculating about the reasons behind Taylor’s absence, but Heather quickly addressed the matter.
“We close our ears to the pettiness. We strive for positivity only. My girl knows she’s my #1 gal,” Heather wrote via her Instagram Story, sharing a sweet moment of her hugging Taylor.
"My stepdaughter Taylor, she's almost 14. She does not like to be in any photos, any videos right now, so that's why you guys don't see her often on anything. So we respect her wishes," she fired back.