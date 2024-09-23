Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes Over 'Beautiful Bonus Daughter' Taylor on Her 14th Birthday: Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, showered her "bonus daughter" with love on her special day!

On Sunday, September 22, the reality. star took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her stepdaughter Taylor, the daughter of her husband, Tarek El Moussa, 43, and his ex-wife Christina Haack, 41 as she celebrated her birthday.

"Tay, I can’t believe you are 14 today! It went too fast 😩. You have grown up to be such a beautiful, driven, sophisticated young lady. I love watching you with Tristan and I am so lucky that I get to have you as my beautiful bonus daughter," Heather wrote, featuring her in a white halter-neck slip dress sitting next to Taylor in a fun pink puffball tube dress.

“I’ve loved every moment with you. I love you so much, happy birthday sweet girl. 💗🥳," she concluded.