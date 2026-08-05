Christina Haack Stuns in Tiny Bikinis While Enjoying a Staycation With Her 3 Kids and Boyfriend Christopher Larocca: Photos

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Christina Haack is getting some R&R! On Tuesday, August 4, Haack took to her Instagram to share an array of photos from her most recent staycation.

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Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack sported a pink bikini as she posed poolside.

In the photos, the HGTV star posed in multiple bikinis that showed off her toned figure. In the first picture posted to her Instagram Story, Haack wore a bubblegum pink string bikini with a matching sarong tied around her waist. She left her long blonde hair down, accessorizing with a black-and-white hat and big black sunnies while holding a glass of champagne.

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Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack was joined by her 3 kids and her boyfriend.

In a carousel of photos posted on the same day, she posed with her youngest son in front of the pool at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., as they both smiled for the camera. As the carousel continued, Haack relaxed on a lounge chair to take a break from the sun while wearing a flattering brown bikini that showed off her cleavage. She wore a cowboy hat and another pair of black sunglasses while holding a drink.

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'You Are Blessed'

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Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Many of her fans told her she has a 'beautiful family.'

In addition to her children, Haack was joined by her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca. In a sweet photo of the happy couple, she wore a low-cut colorful maxi dress that accentuated her slim figure, with Larocca opting for a more casual look, sporting jeans, a black T-shirt and black sneakers. She captioned the post, "Summertime staycation with them 🤍." Her fans flooded the comments section, with one person writing, "beautiful family!!!!" "Thank you for joining us with your family. Looking forward to your return soon!" commented the resort. Another wrote, "Gorgeous photos." "Beautiful family making memories," gushed a fourth, with a fifth admirer penning, "You are blessed with such a beautiful family and life!"

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Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack met Christopher Larocca in 2024.

Haack shares two of her kids, Taylor and Brayden, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018. She went on to marry Ant Anstead and welcomed her youngest child, son Hudson, while the pair was married from 2018 to 2021. She then wed Josh Hall, but the two split in 2024. The Flip Off star and Larocca reportedly started dating in 2024 after meeting at a Mexican restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif., before taking the next step and making their relationship Instagram official in February 2025, celebrating their first anniversary in October that same year.

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'Chris Never Gets Upset or Insecure'

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack said having Christopher Larocca in her life is 'refreshing.'