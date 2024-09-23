Christina Haack's Transformation Gallery: See Before and After Photos

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge former contestant uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram page alongside a long caption about the year 2020, calling it "incredibly isolating."

"I hardly post anymore ... and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent 🤦🏼‍♀️ f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids — it means the opposite — I am with them — I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose," she told her followers.

The matriarch added, "My point being — when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling — some of us are just better at 'masking' it."