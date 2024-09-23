or
Christina Haack's Transformation Gallery: See Before and After Photos

Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack looks like she is aging backwards!

Sept. 23 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

2014

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack showed off her bright smile in a 2014 Instagram selfie.

"Season 4 episode 1 day 1. #fliporflop let's do this!" she captioned the post.

The real estate investor, 41, costarred on Flip or Flop with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"I just remember driving to an auction and thinking there's just no way this is really going to happen," Christina told Good Housekeeping in 2017. "Then, all of the sudden, HGTV wanted a pilot, and the pilot got picked up and it was a series, overnight."

However, the show ended in 2022 after 10 seasons, years after the pair's 2017 divorce.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

"Big 32 Today 💙 treated myself to a little @shanrbeauty especial at the gorgeous @l33hairartistry 💥," the mom-of-three wrote. In the snap, the TV personality flaunted her curly hair.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Haack enhanced her features by wearing smokey eyeshadow in a 2016 selfie.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

The Christina in the Country star donned massive sunglasses in the selfie she took while inside her car.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Haack looked like a Barbie doll in the photo she took with her "partner in crime" Amy Keith.

"Hope this year is your best yet. You deserve all the magic ✨⭐️ Love you ♥️," she wrote in the caption. "She also shares this day with an amazing man who taught me all about motivation and drive. Happy Birthday to my Dad - who doesn’t have insta, Love you too! ♥️"

2019

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram
Christina shared her motherhood journey with her fans in a lengthy Instagram update, which featured a photo showing her and Ant Anstead's son, Hudson.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge former contestant uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram page alongside a long caption about the year 2020, calling it "incredibly isolating."

"I hardly post anymore ... and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent 🤦🏼‍♀️ f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids — it means the opposite — I am with them — I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose," she told her followers.

The matriarch added, "My point being — when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling — some of us are just better at 'masking' it."

2021

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Haack gifted her fans with a gorgeous selfie in January 2021, months before she confirmed her relationship with Josh Hall.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo stunned during a shopping date in August 2022.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

"Some much needed alone time with my first born. Went on all the rides and ate all the junk food — loved our Knott’s date 🩷," Christina captioned a photo of herself with her grown-up daughter, Taylor Reese El Moussa.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Despite going through three divorces, Christina stunned in another classy and beautiful selfie. She also received positive words from her online followers after Josh requested the dissolution of their marriage.

