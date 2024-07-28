Christina Haack 'Rushed Into' Failed Josh Hall Marriage: 'It Always Seems to End in Heartbreak'
Moved too fast?
According to a source, following Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s shocking divorce announcement, the HGTV star is thought to have jumped into the marriage with the realtor too quickly.
“The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through,” the insider spilled. “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”
“The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy,” the source continued, referencing Haack’s second husband. The insider noted how Haack put Hall in quite the “complicated” situation by bringing him into the fold.
The blonde beauty, 41, is now on her third divorce after splitting from Tarek El Moussa in 2018, then moving onto Ant Anstead, whom she tied the knot with that same year before their 2020 split, and finally saying “I do” with Hall in 2021.
As OK! previously reported, on July 16, news broke that Hall had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” after three years of marriage.
The split appears to be a messy one, as on July 25, it was revealed that Haack has accused Hall of pocketing money that belonged solely to her.
"Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” the legal paperwork read. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."
Though Hall has denied the claims, Haack came with receipts.
According to the documents, on July 8 — which Haack said was just one day after she told him she wanted a divorce — he sent an incriminating text to her property manager.
"Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you," Hall allegedly penned.
Haack claimed Hall’s use of “we” was deceitful, as it was believed she "had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account."
Apparently, Haack has now started to wonder "what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage."
The Flip or Flop alum also mentioned the idea of providing financial support for Hall amid the split.
“It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs," the paperwork continued. “Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day."
