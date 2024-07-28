Christina Haack 'Rushed Into' Failed Josh Hall Marriage: 'It Always Seems to End in Heartbreak'

According to a source, following Christina Haack and Josh Hall ’s shocking divorce announcement, the HGTV star is thought to have jumped into the marriage with the realtor too quickly.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall tied the knot in 2022 after being romantically linked for only about a year.

“The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through,” the insider spilled. “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”

“The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy,” the source continued, referencing Haack’s second husband. The insider noted how Haack put Hall in quite the “complicated” situation by bringing him into the fold.