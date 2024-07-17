OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack and Josh Hall Were Having 'Issues' in Their Short Marriage for 'Quite Some Time' Before Filing for Divorce: Source

Photo of Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce filing may not have come as a total shock to their inner circle, as an insider claimed they "had issues in the marriage for quite some time" before they each filed paperwork to end their nearly three-year union.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack josh hall issues marriage time before filing divorce
Source: mega

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are divorcing after less than three years of marriage.

As OK! reported, Hall filed to end their relationship earlier this month, listing July 8 as the date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. They did not have a prenup in place.

Hall requested spousal support and asked that his estranged wife be prohibited from requesting the same. He also wants the rights to any of the TV projects they worked on together during their relationship, which includes their upcoming HGTV series that will debut next year.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack josh hall
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The pair married in October 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty, 41, made her own divorce filing in court on Monday, July 16.

They had no children together, as Haack shares her two eldest children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest child with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The divorce documents also revealed that the pair legally married in October 2021 even though they didn't have a public wedding until April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack josh hall issues marriage time before filing divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Hall is requesting spousal support.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead
Article continues below advertisement

It seems like the estranged spouses were putting on a united front only for the public, as in one of Haack's most recent interviews, she gave no indication that there was trouble in paradise.

When asked the secret to a strong marriage, she replied, "Keep communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips — just things like that."

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack josh hall issues marriage time before filing divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The stars have a HGTV show coming out next year.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three also insisted that she was in a great place in life, sharing, "I love my family, I love doing these shows. So I feel like everything's going really well."

"We're in a good rhythm right now, and I want it to stay that way," Hack added of how she and Hall were dealing with work and parenting. "Just peace, calm, fun and as little chaos as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

While the interior designer isn't on the best terms with Anstead due to their nasty custody battle over their son, she's now very friendly with El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young — in fact, the trio joined forces for an upcoming show called The Flip Off, which also stars Hall.

People spoke to the source who claimed the duo was having issues in their marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.