Christina Haack and Josh Hall Were Having 'Issues' in Their Short Marriage for 'Quite Some Time' Before Filing for Divorce: Source
Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce filing may not have come as a total shock to their inner circle, as an insider claimed they "had issues in the marriage for quite some time" before they each filed paperwork to end their nearly three-year union.
As OK! reported, Hall filed to end their relationship earlier this month, listing July 8 as the date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. They did not have a prenup in place.
Hall requested spousal support and asked that his estranged wife be prohibited from requesting the same. He also wants the rights to any of the TV projects they worked on together during their relationship, which includes their upcoming HGTV series that will debut next year.
The blonde beauty, 41, made her own divorce filing in court on Monday, July 16.
They had no children together, as Haack shares her two eldest children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest child with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
The divorce documents also revealed that the pair legally married in October 2021 even though they didn't have a public wedding until April 2022.
It seems like the estranged spouses were putting on a united front only for the public, as in one of Haack's most recent interviews, she gave no indication that there was trouble in paradise.
When asked the secret to a strong marriage, she replied, "Keep communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips — just things like that."
The mom-of-three also insisted that she was in a great place in life, sharing, "I love my family, I love doing these shows. So I feel like everything's going really well."
"We're in a good rhythm right now, and I want it to stay that way," Hack added of how she and Hall were dealing with work and parenting. "Just peace, calm, fun and as little chaos as possible."
While the interior designer isn't on the best terms with Anstead due to their nasty custody battle over their son, she's now very friendly with El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young — in fact, the trio joined forces for an upcoming show called The Flip Off, which also stars Hall.
