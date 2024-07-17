Christina Haack and Josh Hall Were Having 'Issues' in Their Short Marriage for 'Quite Some Time' Before Filing for Divorce: Source

As OK! reported, Hall filed to end their relationship earlier this month, listing July 8 as the date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. They did not have a prenup in place.

Hall requested spousal support and asked that his estranged wife be prohibited from requesting the same. He also wants the rights to any of the TV projects they worked on together during their relationship, which includes their upcoming HGTV series that will debut next year.