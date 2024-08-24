Christina Haack Shows Off Bikini Body on Hawaiian Vacation Amid 'Bitter' Josh Hall Divorce Battle: Photo
Christina Haack is showing Josh Hall what he’s missing!
On Saturday, August 24, the mother-of-three, 41, showed off her bikini body while on vacation in Hawaii just over a month after she filed for divorce from her third husband.
In the sultry snap, the HGTV star’s toned abs were on full display as she donned a Louis Vuitton black and white swimsuit. The blonde beauty posed while on her hotel balcony, which had a breathtaking ocean view.
“This trip just hits different…” the newly single TV personality penned.
In response to the upload, fans of Haack gushed over her amazing look.
“Gorgeous as always, Christina! Been following you since the beginning. Proud of you! Woman power. 🙌❤️ Inspirational,” one user raved, as another added, “Stunning! Beautiful from the inside and the out💜💜love your energy!”
In addition to the steamy post, Haack uploaded some other stills from the getaway on her Instagram Story.
The celeb appeared to be on vacation with her kids and a pal, as one picture featured Haack sitting alongside a friend in matching hats, while other footage showed her son running around in a sun shower.
As OK! previously reported, the time away was likely much needed for Haack, as she recently shared a candid message about how difficult the split from Hall has been.
“One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” she posted on August 9. “My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”
Haack shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She and Hall never had any children together.
Since the breakup, the Flip or Flop alum has been taking care of her kids, spending time with friends and working on “dream” work projects.
“I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again,” she said. “I will say: If you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life."
Haack concluded: “A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does.”