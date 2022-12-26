Christina Hall Celebrates Christmas With Family After Shocking Mercury Poisoning Diagnosis
Hoping for a Christmas miracle!
Christina Hall cozied up with her family for the holidays — just days after she revealed her health issues.
"Wonderful Christmas Eve with family and friends," the Flip or Flop star wrote alongside a heartwarming photo of the real estate investor, 39, her husband, Joshua, 40, and her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3.
Hall shares her eldest two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 41, and her little boy with ex-husband Ant Anstead, 43.
The mom-of-three additionally showed off her children's "present tower," and a video of Brayden playing outdoors with his new remote-controlled drone.
Meanwhile, it appears Taylor and Brayden split their festivities and spent some time at their father's, who is married to Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa.
CHRISTINA HALL ANNOUNCES SHE'S SUFFERING FROM MERCURY POISONING LIKELY FROM SPENDING TIME IN 'GROSS HOUSES'
Hall's former Flip or Flop costar and ex-husband revealed how much he would be missing his children for half of his holiday festivities in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 24.
"I still can’t believe it’s Christmas Eve!! It’s seriously been the fastest holiday season ever! I spent the morning with the kids and they just left to their moms for the night. Bray woke me up at 6am blaring the TV, like he always does, fully showered and dressed for the day. That boy is an early bird!" the father-of-two wrote alongside sweet snaps of himself and his children in matching pajamas.
"@theheatherraeelmoussa and I are doing nothing all day today which is sometimes our favorite thing to do. I will be missing the kids so much tonight, but I can’t wait to get them tomorrow on Christmas day. How is everyone else spending the day?🤷♂️," he noted of his coparenting schedule.
As the blended family appeared to work together for a successful Christmas celebration, Hall previously detailed what she's been going through as of late.
ANT ANSTEAD ENJOYS PIZZA NIGHT WITH SON HUDSON WHILE EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HALL DEALS WITH MERCURY POISONING
On Thursday, December 22, the television personality revealed she had been diagnosed with both mercury and lead poisoning after spending years deconstructing houses.
"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," Hall explained in an Instagram Story announcement. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth."
"So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants," Hall noted, as she previously believed her mysterious symptoms had something to do with her breast augmentation surgery.