Christina Hall Celebrates Christmas With Family After Shocking Mercury Poisoning Diagnosis

"Wonderful Christmas Eve with family and friends," the Flip or Flop star wrote alongside a heartwarming photo of the real estate investor, 39, her husband, Joshua, 40, and her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3.

Hall shares her eldest two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 41, and her little boy with ex-husband Ant Anstead, 43.

The mom-of-three additionally showed off her children's "present tower," and a video of Brayden playing outdoors with his new remote-controlled drone.