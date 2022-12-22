Christina Hall & Ant Anstead Celebrate Holiday Season With Their Son After Settling Nasty Custody Battle — Photos
It looks like Christina Hall and Ant Anstead are in a better place after they settled their custody battle earlier this month.
On Wednesday, December 21, the former flames, who split in September 2020, both shared photos with their little boy, Hudson, on social media.
“Kid loves being behind the camera,” the 39-year-old HGTV star captioned a photo of Hudson, 3, taking a photo of his mama and her husband, Joshua Hall, in front of a Christmas tree.
Meanwhile, Anstead, 43, also uploaded some sweet snaps of the tot decorating the Christmas tree.
“Tis the season 🎄,” the TV host wrote. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset! Temple so cosy and festive, and Hudzo always the willing helper 🥰 x.”
As OK! previously reported, Anstead and the blonde beauty were able to come to a decision about their son, which meant they avoided a trial altogether.
In the British star's court filing, he claimed Hall was a bad mother, as "the risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented." He said that kids "involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."
Hall, who shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, clapped back at her ex.
"I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," the Flip or Flop alum said. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."
Later on, Hall told her followers why she doesn't share Hudson's face on social media.
"This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos. People on here telling me 'she was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL," she stated.
For now, it seems like Hall and Anstead are coparenting amicably.