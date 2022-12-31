One Proud Mama! Christina Hall's Cutest 2022 Social Media Moments With Her Kids: Photos
All about her babies! HGTV star Christina Hall loves snapping pics of her kids.
The real estate investor — who shares 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old Hudson with ex Ant Anstead — often takes to social media to share sweet, little, sneak peeks into her life as a mom, from quiet morning moments to her blended family's latest group outings.
However, while El Moussa hasn't appeared to have had a problem with her Instagram snaps, Hall was recently locked in a heated custody battle, with Anstead accusing her of using their son for clout.
In Late November, the Christina on the Coast personality opened up on the accusations in a lengthy social media post.
"This will be the last time I talk about this ... I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me," she wrote at the time. "Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you."
ANT ANSTEAD POSTS PHOTOS OF 2-YEAR-OLD SON HUDSON AFTER TRYING TO BAN EX CHRISTINA HALL FROM DOING THE SAME
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Hall's cutest social media snaps of her kids.
The Sweetest Hugs
Hall looked the picture of contentment while being bear-hugged by both of her boys in this tender, February snap.
Sleepy Morning Memories
Hall shared a precious photo of little Hudson fast asleep as she enjoyed a cup of coffee.
"Trapped 😍 …" she captioned the snap. "Don’t mind letting my legs fall asleep under this little guy. The day can wait."
A Day At The Beach
The Flip or Flop star and her new hubby, Josh Hall, attempted to pose for a family picture at the beach — but their pup decided to make the tender moment just a little bit more candid by licking the television personality's face.
Coloring Time
Hudson was all smiles as he showed off his coloring project he'd finished for mama at summer camp.
Sea Creature Fun
Hall took to Instagram to celebrate her "cuddly, silly, cute and feisty" son Brayden's 7th birthday.
"Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie 🍕 🍔🥞🍦," she captioned the snap. "He makes life more fun ❤️ I absolutely love being his mama!!"
Morning Cuddles
"Cuddles are my love language and I live for them," Hall wrote in a July Instagram update picturing her snuggling with her youngest. "Summertime has us like 🥳😴."