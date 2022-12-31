One Proud Mama! Christina Hall's Cutest 2022 Social Media Moments With Her Kids: Photos

However, while El Moussa hasn't appeared to have had a problem with her Instagram snaps, Hall was recently locked in a heated custody battle, with Anstead accusing her of using their son for clout.

In Late November, the Christina on the Coast personality opened up on the accusations in a lengthy social media post.

"This will be the last time I talk about this ... I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me," she wrote at the time. "Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you."