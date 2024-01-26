Christina Hall Denies Former Colleague's 'Highly Offensive' Claim That She Refuses to Work With Other Women
Christina Hall is setting the record straight.
On Friday, January 26, the HGTV star shared a group photo from an "impromptu work dinner" with husband Josh Hall and some of her "favorite" colleagues, but she also used the Instagram post to address negative rumors about what goes down behind the scenes of her shows.
"Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? [sic] Not sure what the word is because I don’t identify with whatever it is," the mom-of-three explained. "I’ve always worked with females so that’s a load of s--- and highly offensive."
"My current 'Christina on the Coast' team is the most fun and on point it’s ever been and I see a lot of females here," the blonde beauty, 40, added. "So to those who love to throw stones that’s just your own internal struggle ✌🏼."
The Flip or Flop alum received a ton of support in the comments section of her social media upload.
"What the 🤬you’re the freaking best! Love you so much!" one person declared, while another wrote, "My company does work for you and I couldn’t be happier having you as a client as you’re a great person and very easy to communicate with etc."
"That’s just jealousy and someone feeling bad about themselves and projecting on someone else. You do you!" a third admirer penned. "They probably said that to try to 'cancel' you, which is absurd."
The designer has faced her fair share of backlash over the years, but even tougher was the drama she had to endure with ex-husband Ant Anstead over their custody battle.
The British star, 44, and his former spouse split in 2020 and weren't able to come to an agreement about their son, Hudson, now 4.
Anstead even went as far as to accuse his ex of exploiting their child because Hall sometimes included the tot in social media posts and paid ads. The two eventually settled and agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their son, but she admitted the "unnecessary" situation put her in "a bad place," as she was also dealing with health issues at the time.
In addition, she co-parents daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and despite past issues with his new wife, Heather Rae Young, they all seem to be on amicable terms at the moment.