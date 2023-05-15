Christina Hall Reveals She Was in a 'Very Bad Place' Last Mother's Day Due to 'Extremely Unnecessary Custody Battle' With Ant Anstead
Christina Hall gave fans a little insight into what she was dealing with in the aftermath of her divorce from Ant Anstead.
"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place.Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things. During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me. I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room)," the 39-year-old began in a lengthy May 14 Instagram post.
"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me). It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water," she continued.
The blonde beauty, who shares wrote daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with Anstead, has been through a lot the past few years, but she is grateful for having her kiddos by her side.
"What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing. Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year! ❤️," the HGTV star, who is now married to Josh Hall, concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Hall and Anstead's divorce turned nasty when the latter filed for full custody of Hudson, claiming that the reality star was an unfit mother.
She denied the allegations. “Mr. Anstead is simply trying to smear my good name and tarnish my image," she wrote in court documents.
The former flames eventually came to an agreement, as they will “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” of Hudson, with some “exceptions."
Meanwhile, Hall celebrated the day with her three kiddos and hubby in California.
"We had the most wonderful Mother’s Day Weekend stay at @wamonarchbeach! The newly renovated rooms and suites are stunning 😍.We enjoyed relaxing time at the pool, a fabulous beachfront brunch with our families at the Monarch Bay Beach Club and dinner at our fav steakhouse @bourbonsteakoc …We will definitely be back soon! 💗," she wrote.