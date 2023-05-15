Christina Hall Reveals She Was in a 'Very Bad Place' Last Mother's Day Due to 'Extremely Unnecessary Custody Battle' With Ant Anstead

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me). It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water," she continued.

The blonde beauty, who shares wrote daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with Anstead, has been through a lot the past few years, but she is grateful for having her kiddos by her side.

"What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing. Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year! ❤️," the HGTV star, who is now married to Josh Hall, concluded.