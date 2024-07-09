Christina Hall Says Husband's Relationship With Tarek El Moussa Has 'Gotten Better Throughout the Years'
After their marriage fell apart years ago, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are finally getting along.
“I feel like [Tarek and my husband Josh’s relationship] gotten definitely better throughout the years,” the 40-year-old told Us Weekly in a recent interview. “All of us are at a really good spot right now when it comes to coparenting.”
The former flames, who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, were married between 2009 and 2018, but they later split. El Moussa went on to married Heather Rae El Moussa, while Christina first found love with Ant Anstead, whom she shares son Hudson, 3, with before marrying Josh in 2022.
“The rest of the stuff is trivial, but ultimately we all just love the children and want them to be happy, thriving individuals,” the blonde beauty noted of where she stands with Tarek, 42. “It’s really all that matters.”
In April, Tarek owned up to his mistakes.
“I wasn’t the best guy during those years," El Moussa said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “When you’re going through multiple cancers back-to-back and your hormones are off and you’re in surgeries and you have no thyroid, you do things you normally wouldn’t do."
“But you know, what really broke me was my divorce,” El Moussa added. “That was exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together. And somehow, I got through it.”
However, the two were able to make amends.
"I hold nothing against Christina. I don't blame her. I understand why she did what she did," Tarek, who also welcomed son Tristan with Heather in 2023, said of his ex-wife. “We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view."
- Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa 'Don't Really Think' They Look Alike Despite Constant Comparisons
- Former Foes Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa Leave Tarek 'Confused' as They 'Twin' in Hilarious TikTok: Watch
- Tarek El Moussa Admits He Wasn't 'the Best Guy' to Ex Christina Hall Before Their Explosive Divorce
In the meantime, Christina is excited for her next venture: teaming up with her husband and Heather in a competition show called The Flip-Off.
“The good thing about this show in particular is that it’s gonna be fun. It’s a competition,” Christina shared. “There’s not gonna be any bad blood no matter what happens. None of us are taking it as seriously to actually get mad about stuff. We just decided to have fun with it no matter what. Because when you’re having fun filming that’s the most important thing, because that’s what the audience is gonna notice.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!