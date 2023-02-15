Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal Newborn Son's Name — See The Sweet Photos!
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa introduced the world to their baby boy!
In a recent interview, published on Wednesday, February 15, the married couple revealed they named their newborn son Tristan Jay El Moussa after welcoming him last month.
"Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek," the Selling Sunset star, who married El Moussa in October 2021, explained of the moniker. "And then my dad's middle name is Jay. So it's four generations of the middle name Jay."
Young and the Flip or Flop alum announced their little boy's arrival on February 2 via Instagram, along with a sweet photo of their hands cradling their infant. However, his arrival came sooner than the pair originally thought after their little one's movement inside her stomach's decreased.
"Tarek and I were like, ‘Wait, what do you mean right now?'" the the blonde beauty recalled of the sudden surprise. "I said, ‘Can I go home and grab my hospital bag that I've been prepping for months now and can I go home and wash my hair?'... And she said, ‘No, you can't. You need to get monitored.'"
Young and El Moussa's original birthing plans ended up being dashed after physicians told them their son's life was in danger. "I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping," the real estate investor said.
"The doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let's see if we can make it happen.' And she did," he continued of his wife's delivery.
El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with former spouse Christina Haack, gushed over how happy his older kiddos are excited to welcome another one into the family.
"I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother," the proud dad revealed. "We are on cloud nine and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of five."
