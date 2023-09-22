HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Built Himself 'Back Up' Following Battles With Cancer, Addiction and a 'Very Public Divorce' From Christina Hall
Tarek El Moussa has candidly shared the story of his life in his upcoming book, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business, and Life.
On Thursday, September 21, the HGTV star opened up in an Instagram video about the "massive struggle" he experienced before getting to where he is today.
"I started learning about real estate and even landed my own TV show on HGTV," the 42-year-old noted of his happier days before things fell apart. "I had two beautiful children and I thought I was at the peak of my game until I was diagnosed with two different cancers and going through a very public divorce."
"I built myself back up, met the love of my life, started seven successful companies, two hit TV shows, had my third child, and achieved goals I never thought possible," the real estate expert continued.
The soon-to-be published writing dives into his divorce from Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall, with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 8.
The book also addresses the star's battle with thyroid and testicular cancer, a "crippling back injury, his subsequent addiction to steroids, and his long and hard-earned path to recovery."
Not only was the star addicted to steroids, but El Moussa also struggled with alcoholism, as a shoulder injury ended his "promising baseball career before it even began," something that drove him to drink.
"Finally, one night, Tarek decided not to drink, and instead stepped outside to look at the night sky for the first time since he could remember. That was when he decided his life needed to change — a lot. And fast," the book's description added.
Earlier this year, the father-of-three spoke with Fox News Digital about his battle with cancer and his back injury.
"I lost like 60 pounds, and I was on all those opiates. I was, you know, I was not doing well. This is what people don't understand – you know, from 2013 to 2016, it was hell. You know, I fought two cancers, I fought back surgery. I was dealing with all these hormone problems. And honestly, I lost my way. I lost who I was. When I looked in the mirror, I didn't know who I was anymore," he explained.
However, the TV personality proudly noted he has turned his life around and now feels better than ever.
"I honestly, I mean, this is the happiest, hands down, the happiest I've ever been in my life. You know, I love being in my forties. I love being established. I love my family. I love my wife. I love my kids. Like, I couldn't be happier, and that's the truth," he said, gushing about his new wife, Heather Rae Young, whom he just welcomed son Tristan with.