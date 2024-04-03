OK Magazine
Tarek El Moussa Admits He Wasn't 'the Best Guy' to Ex Christina Hall Before Their Explosive Divorce

christina hall tarek not best guy divorce
By:

Apr. 3 2024, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Tarek El Moussa is reflecting on his divorce from Christina Hall.

During an appearance The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, April 3, the reality star, 42, got candid about the end of his marriage.

“I wasn’t the best guy during those years," El Moussa, who was married to Hall, 40, for seven years, said. “When you’re going through multiple cancers back-to-back and your hormones are off and you’re in surgeries and you have no thyroid, you do things you normally wouldn’t do."

“But you know, what really broke me was my divorce,” El Moussa added. “That was exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together. And somehow, I got through it.”

christina hall tarek not best guy divorce
Source: mega

Tarek El Moussa is now married to Heather Rae El Moussa.

This is not the first time El Moussa, who is now married to Heather Rae El Moussa, has spoken about Hall, who is now married to Josh Hall.

In his memoir, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunities in Distress—in Real Estate, Business and Life, which was released on February 6, he divulged how his health battles — he was hit with back-to-back thyroid and testicular cancer treatments and a back injury — affected his relationship.

christina hall tarek not best guy divorce
Source: mega

Christina Hall split from Ant Anstead in 2020.

"I was a mess for quite a few years," Tarek told E! News. "I was on opiates for about a year: Percocet, Dilaudid, Vicodin."

Things got worse when he fought with Christina, causing him to jump over their backyard fence into a nature area with a .38-caliber pistol.

Though Tarek said he just wanted to "blow off some steam," Christina called the police to tell them the real estate guru was possibly suicidal.

christina hall tarek not best guy divorce
Source: mega

Tarek El Moussa is now in a good place with ex Christina Hall.

"I knew there was a major problem because inside, I was dying," he realized. "It's so hard to explain. People that are suffering with mental health issues, you can't control it. It's almost like it's out of your hand. And then you throw in the testosterone and the hormones and the pills and you're just not the same human anymore."

"Christina left me and it was heartbreaking," Tarek recalled. "At the same time, looking back 20/20 hindsight, you know, I understand why she did."

christina hall tarek not best guy divorce
Source: mega

Christina Hall is married to Josh Hall.

These days, Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, are in a good place.

"I hold nothing against Christina. I don't blame her. I understand why she did what she did," Tarek, who also welcomed son Tristan with Heather in 2023, said of his ex-wife. “We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view."

Additionally, Christina, Tarek and Heather "all communicate well" as they "focus on the kids."

