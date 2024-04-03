Tarek El Moussa Admits He Wasn't 'the Best Guy' to Ex Christina Hall Before Their Explosive Divorce

Tarek El Moussa is reflecting on his divorce from Christina Hall.

During an appearance The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, April 3, the reality star, 42, got candid about the end of his marriage.

“I wasn’t the best guy during those years," El Moussa, who was married to Hall, 40, for seven years, said. “When you’re going through multiple cancers back-to-back and your hormones are off and you’re in surgeries and you have no thyroid, you do things you normally wouldn’t do."

“But you know, what really broke me was my divorce,” El Moussa added. “That was exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together. And somehow, I got through it.”