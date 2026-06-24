Christina Ricci Condemns Jimmy Fallon for Booking 'Rapist' Guest on His Talk Show: 'Shame on You'
June 24 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Actress Christina Ricci publicly shamed late-night host Jimmy Fallon for giving UFC fighter Conor McGregor a routine celebrity interview on The Tonight Show.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ricci shared a viral post criticizing the platforming of McGregor due to his 2024 civil court verdict finding him liable for sexual assault.
The Addams Family star shared an image originally posted by entrepreneur Adam McRae. The graphic did not mince words regarding the details of McGregor’s 2024 legal case, slapped with a warning stating, "[Graphic content regarding allegations against Conor McGregor and a call to stop platforming him, originally posted by Adam McRae and shared by Ricci].”
'Shame on You, Jimmy'
The post read, “Conor McGregor raped a woman so brutally that the EMT who saw her commented on the severity of her bruising. She also had to have the tampon she was using when he raped her surgically removed, as it had been shoved so far inside her.”
"We need to stop pretending like rape is OK. Men. What the f--- are we doing here?” she asked. “Shame on you, Jimmy.”
McGregor appeared on The Tonight Show on June 16 to promote his upcoming fight, where critics noted Fallon treated him like a standard guest, ignoring his legal history.
Fallon warmly referred to McGregor as “my man” and “one of the best MMA fighters in the world” while joking about their history of going out drinking together.
“In that interview, Fallon claimed he hung out with McGregor before. So, they are somewhat friends. He's been ‘human garbage’ for a while now, not just during this interview,” blasted one commenter on Reddit.
- Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Jimmy Kimmel Over 'Widow' Remark: 'He's Desperate'
- Russell Brand Got Handsy With Katharine McPhee During 2013 'Tonight Show' Interview: See the Cringe-Worthy Moment
- 'He's a Self-Pitying Baby': Outraged Megyn Kelly Trashes Jimmy Kimmel for 'Not Apologizing' Over MAGA Comments in His TV Return
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In November 2024, a Dublin jury found McGregor liable for the 2018 sexual assault of hair stylist Nikita Hand, awarding her damages. Despite his denial and appeal, critics felt his appearance was inappropriate.
Public reaction heavily favored Ricci, with social media users praising her for standing up against sexual predators.
Meanwhile, Fallon and NBC representatives have not issued a public comment, although The Tonight Show’s social media channels largely avoided posting clips of the interview.
Social Media Criticized the Comedian
Fans flooded Fallon's accounts with criticism, demanding accountability.
“What a slap in the face to every woman in that audience,” snapped one fan, while another wrote, “Jimmy Fallon supports 🍇 ists and then hides behind other guests when called out."
“I will always take Christina Ricci’s side in a debate, but against dumb s--- Jimmy Fallon, who brought Trump on his show during the 2016 presidential campaign and helped legitimize him absolutely,” noted another.