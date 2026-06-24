Christina Ricci Condemns Jimmy Fallon for Booking 'Rapist' Guest on His Talk Show: 'Shame on You'

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Actress Christina Ricci publicly shamed late-night host Jimmy Fallon for giving UFC fighter Conor McGregor a routine celebrity interview on The Tonight Show. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ricci shared a viral post criticizing the platforming of McGregor due to his 2024 civil court verdict finding him liable for sexual assault. The Addams Family star shared an image originally posted by entrepreneur Adam McRae. The graphic did not mince words regarding the details of McGregor’s 2024 legal case, slapped with a warning stating, "[Graphic content regarding allegations against Conor McGregor and a call to stop platforming him, originally posted by Adam McRae and shared by Ricci].”

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'Shame on You, Jimmy'

Source: MEGA Christina Ricci shamed Jimmy Fallon for interviewing Conor McGregor after his sexual assault case.

The post read, “Conor McGregor raped a woman so brutally that the EMT who saw her commented on the severity of her bruising. She also had to have the tampon she was using when he raped her surgically removed, as it had been shoved so far inside her.” "We need to stop pretending like rape is OK. Men. What the f--- are we doing here?” she asked. “Shame on you, Jimmy.”

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Source: MEGA Christina Ricci posted a graphic message about Conor McGregor's sexual assault.

McGregor appeared on The Tonight Show on June 16 to promote his upcoming fight, where critics noted Fallon treated him like a standard guest, ignoring his legal history. Fallon warmly referred to McGregor as “my man” and “one of the best MMA fighters in the world” while joking about their history of going out drinking together. “In that interview, Fallon claimed he hung out with McGregor before. So, they are somewhat friends. He's been ‘human garbage’ for a while now, not just during this interview,” blasted one commenter on Reddit.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon reminisced on going out drinking with the UFC star.

In November 2024, a Dublin jury found McGregor liable for the 2018 sexual assault of hair stylist Nikita Hand, awarding her damages. Despite his denial and appeal, critics felt his appearance was inappropriate. Public reaction heavily favored Ricci, with social media users praising her for standing up against sexual predators. Meanwhile, Fallon and NBC representatives have not issued a public comment, although The Tonight Show’s social media channels largely avoided posting clips of the interview.

Social Media Criticized the Comedian

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon has not responded to the backlash.