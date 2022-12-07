'Wednesday' Actress Christina Ricci Praises 'Amazing' Costar Jenna Ortega Despite Young Star Coming To Set With COVID-19
As Jenna Ortega faces backlash for disregarding her COVID-19 symptoms, Christina Ricci continues to proudly stand by her side.
In a recent interview published Tuesday, December 6, the 42-year-old reflected on her time as the famed child version of Wednesday Addams and acknowledged her now costar’s successful portrayal of the character's rebellious teenage years in Netflix’s newest Addams Family spinoff series.
“I knew there would be comparison between the old movies and Wednesday,” Ricci explained. “That’s a natural inclination. But the ‘who was a better Wednesday?’ thing is unreal.”
Although the Casper star “loved being Wednesday,” Ricci admitted she was happy to pass Ortega the baton.
“I’m very proud of that role. I also think Jenna Ortega is amazing. She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now...[and] those two things can be true at the same time!” she expressed.
While a majority of social media users seemingly agree with Ricci's enthusiastic praise of the You star, others aren't sure if they can forgive the 20-year-old's recently revealed decisions.
In a prior interview, Ortega openly admitted to filming footage for the Wednesday series while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, causing the young star to face an immense amount of hate and ridicule.
"I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus," she explained of her symptoms.
Producers allowed her to proceed filming the viral dance scene while providing "medicine between takes" and awaiting the results of her test to come in. (She later tested positive.)
"I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better," the Stuck in the Middle alum stated.
Loads of social media users were furious by the actress' confessions, with one individual stating, "it was dangerous, unethical, and extremely selfish thing to do, both on her part, and on the part of the directors and producers. There's absolutely no positive way to spin an actress knowingly exposing hundreds of cast members and crew to COVID," while another added, "it's horrible. Absolutely callous disregard for her coworkers."