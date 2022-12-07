'Wednesday' Actress Christina Ricci Praises 'Amazing' Costar Jenna Ortega Despite Young Star Coming To Set With COVID-19

In a prior interview, Ortega openly admitted to filming footage for the Wednesday series while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, causing the young star to face an immense amount of hate and ridicule.

"I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus," she explained of her symptoms.

Producers allowed her to proceed filming the viral dance scene while providing "medicine between takes" and awaiting the results of her test to come in. (She later tested positive.)