Christine Brown's Daughter Mykelti Padron Supports Robyn Despite Her Mom's Split From Kody: 'You’ll Always Be Mom'
Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron is making sure Robyn Brown knows their relationship will never change.
In a preview for the Sunday, November 20, episode of the TLC show, Christine Brown and Kody Brown's daughter stopped by the home of her dad's fourth wife to show off her newborn baby daughter, Avalon.
"I'm so glad you came to see us with everything going on with your mom and everything like that," Robyn — who has had tension with Christine over her decision to leave the family — explained to Mykelti, adding, "I just appreciate you coming."
MERI BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'IN LOVE' WITH ALL THINGS 'CURRENTLY PRESENT' IN HER LIFE AFTER SHAMING CHRISTINE FOR LEAVING POLYGAMOUS FAMILY
Since Robyn joined the family in 2010, she and Mykelti have remained close, with Kody's favorite wife even being present via Zoom while the 26-year-old gave birth.
"You're still Mom, Robyn," the new mother herself said, before husband Tony Padron sweetly added, "And Grandma."
"That's just my biggest thing is making sure our relationship continues, and it's based on what goes on in our relationship," a concerned Robyn went on to tell Christine's daughter.
Though Mykelti and Robyn remain close, Christine pointed out that she doesn't believe that means she doesn't have her daughter's blessing to move on from her marriage.
"Even though I know that I have 100 percent support from Mykelti, I know that she also supports Robyn 100 percent," Christine — who announced her divorce from the patriarch last year — explained in a confessional. "She can balance like nobody I know."
While defending Christine's decision, Mykelti also made it clear to Robyn and Kody that the family drama would not taint their relationship. "If it's what she wants, I think it's important to support what she wants," she told her dad and Robyn while making it clear that she would not let "outside sources" interfere with their own dynamic.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN SPENT 'EXTRAORDINARY MONTH' TRAVELING WITH CHRISTINE — WITHOUT HUSBAND KODY
Meanwhile, the father-of-18 has been having a more difficult time with Christine's exit. "I know that I can't s**t talk Christine to my kids. I don't want to s**t talk her at all, even though that's my natural urge is to do that," Kody confessed.
"I have to control that, because that's not fair. I'm catching myself in this moment here.... That's a blame game that I'm playing. I feel ashamed that I'm doing that, but in my brokenhearted state, the anger is just flowing here and nobody likes me," the reality star, who was married to Christine for 25-years before calling it quits, said.
Entertainment Tonight shared the sneak peak of Sunday's episode of Sister Wives.