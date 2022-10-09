'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody

The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.

However, her husband, Kody — whom Christine left in November 2021 — did not appear to tag along with them on any of the outings.