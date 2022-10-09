'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.
However, her husband, Kody — whom Christine left in November 2021 — did not appear to tag along with them on any of the outings.
"I have had an extraordinary month," Janelle wrote on Sunday morning, October 9. "I’ve never ever had the opportunity to travel as much as I have in the past month. For business, for family, for fun."
THIS COULD BE IT! 'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN JETS OFF ON FAMILY VACATION WITHOUT HUSBAND KODY, SPARKING RUMORS SHE'S LEFT HIM FOR GOOD
"This past week I’ve been driving across country with @christine_brownsw @madison_rose11 @ysabelpaigebrown and the babies," she continued. "I had the opportunity to make a small detour up to the Madison Valley in Montana. Such beautiful country."
Earlier in her vacation, on Sunday, October 2, Janelle revealed she had decided to make a stop in Nashville, Tenn. to catch up with old friends.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS SHE ROCKS OUT TO 'EMPOWERING' PLAYLIST FEATURING KELLY CLARKSON
"It was so fun hanging out with you and your amazing husband @hugh_mcdonald_official. Such great conversation, laughs and some crazy people watching afterwards down on Broadway," she shared at the time. "Love you tons."
This trip comes as Season 17 of the hit TLC show is exploring the fallout of Christine and Kody's 2021 split. As OK! previously reported, the father-of-18 became frustrated after the 50-year-old told her fellow sister wives that she was leaving him.
"I’m going to be the head of my household again, and I’m not going to be circumvented in that ... if everybody’s willing to conform to patriarchy again," he argued. "I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy. My bitterness is out of trying to do that and not having the family that I had thought about and designed."
However, Janelle was far from pleased with Kody's rant, noting in a confessional, "Yeah, I didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy, but that’s not what we all agreed on in the very beginning."