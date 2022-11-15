Sister Wives' Kody Brown Savagely Tells Christine She Did The Family 'A Favor' By 'Leaving'
Throwing major shade. As Kody Brown and his wives try to come to terms with Christine leaving their family, the patriarch is hitting his former spouse where it hurts.
"I thank you for coming into the family and helping me sort of gather up this mess that I was in," Kody told Christine during the Sunday, November 13, episode of Sister Wives — referring to his troubled relationships with the other women — as he sat alongside Meri, Janelle and Robyn.
The father-of-18 also expressed to the group that he felt Christine was never there for the family, given that she decided to leave him after 25 years of marriage — a decision she announced in November 2021.
"She quit loving me years ago. Now that we’re here, I'm just so upset," Kody reflected later on. "It’s not the breakup of two people. It’s the breakup of a family."
"You came into our lives. You did us a favor. You’re leaving. I almost feel like it’s a favor too," he quipped during the episode. "But I don’t know, because I’m still upset."
Following her decision to leave their polygamous life behind, Christine relocated from Arizona to Utah with her and Kody's youngest, now-12-year-old Truely. When his former spouse tried to explain that she chose to leave after he changed his mind about possibly moving back to Utah, Kody countered that his ex-wife wanted out for another reason.
"This is what I remember: 'I was interested in the family, not in the man.' That’s been your mantra. But it became about the man and not about the family. That’s the reason that I’m struggling in this," Kody told Christine, explaining, "It wasn’t about that family. This is my frustration. I’m angry that you weren’t interested in investing in the family."
"It breaks my heart," Kody admitted. "Now we're at this point where it’s just over."
However, Christine argued that she "did love the idea of the family," but that they couldn't be a strong plural unit if they didn't have a "good marriage."
"I did so much for the family. My house was always open to everybody,” Christine told the cameras. "The big family is great, but when you feel like you’re a minimal person in Kody’s big picture and you really don’t even matter — it changes the perspective on everything."
She also sadly told Kody and her former sister wives that she had been "heartbroken for years" before she had enough and decided to leave.
Despite all of Christine's reasons for leaving, Kody can't get over how everything "has gone down," adding, "I have no idea what’s going on with me. If I really boil it down — it feels like, after all I have done, I’m being rejected anyway. And it’s just not rejection for me. It’s rejection for some of my kids and my other wives."
Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.