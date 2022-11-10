Not Bothered! Janelle Brown Keeps Busy With 'Silver Lining' Moments As Rumors Of Her Split From Kody Swirl
Janelle Brown seemed to be unbothered by rumors that her marriage to Kody Brown may be over.
The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 8, to share how taken she was with the recent lunar eclipse after Christine Brown's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, suggested that her father is now only married to Robyn Brown and Meri Brown.
"One silver lining to my pups insisting on going out early in the morning. I saw the last of the lunar eclipse. Sadly I could not capture the gorgeous picture that included high clouds streaming by," Janelle wrote alongside a stunning photo of the sky from her backyard.
The moment of peace comes as rumors of the demise of her marriage to Kody make headlines. As OK! reported, on Monday, November 7, Gwendlyn took part in a TikTok Live on her best friend's account, where she hinted that Janelle and the patriarch were no longer together.
After a user asked whether or not “only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now,” the 21-year-old replied, “Yes. I think.”
In another telling answer, Gwendlyn was asked why Kody was not sitting with Janelle a few weeks ago when their son Logan got married. “Obviously, he sat next to his wife,” she replied while shading his infamously favored spouse, Robyn. “Please don’t mention her again, we don’t want bad vibes."
Janelle and Kody — who share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah — have been "spiritually married" since 1993.
The reality star's former sister wife and closest ally, Christine — the mother of Gwendlyn — officially called off her spiritual union with Kody in November 2021 after 26 years together. Since splitting from the family and moving from Arizona to Utah, Christine and Janelle have remained close.
“She’s come to visit me several times,” the ex-polygamist revealed. “I have a guest room and she stays in the guest room, and her sister also lives about a half an hour from me.”