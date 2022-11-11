Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family
All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.
The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me."
"The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am."
CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLIT
Explaining that she is "in love with me, with the adventures I have and the people I surround myself with," Meri emphasized that she's also in love "with all things that are currently present in my life" — which may have been a dig at Christine, who left her and their nontraditional family in November 2021.
"I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I'm creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me," she concluded, "Life is good!"
Trying to rain on Meri's parade, several TLC fans took to her comments section to call Meri out for shaming Christine for seemingly taking it upon herself to go and fulfill her own dreams of moving on from Kody.
"Happy for you...that's why I couldn't understand why you were so upset with Christine wanting to be free and start her new life," one follower questioned, while another simply wrote, "I lost all respect for Meri after the way she treated Christine when she wanted to find her happiness!!! Her and Robyn were mean girls! Christine left with class and integrity."
BLOGGER CALLS OUT ‘SISTER WIVES’ FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION
As OK! reported, Meri didn't take news of Christine's split from Kody well, admitting she felt "frustrated" and "betrayed" by her decision to give up on their family. "Why are you doing this? How are you breaking up our family?" she asked during an episode that aired at the end of last month.
When Christine first broke the news to her fellow sister wives, Meri also sarcastically said to the cameras, "Congratulations, you're leaving the family. Like, I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.