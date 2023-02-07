'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reunites With All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party
Love was in the air this past weekend while Christine Brown and her daughters celebrated Gwendlyn's engagement to partner Beatriz Queiroz.
The Sister Wives star, 50, celebrated the 21-year-old's milestone moment with her and Kody Brown's kids Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, taking to Instagram on Monday, February 6, to offer a glimpse of the festivities.
"What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters! We went to Gwen’s & Bea’s Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them," the television personality captioned the family photo.
Though Christine — who also shares son Paedon, 24, with the Brown patriarch — posted the photo in honor of her middle child, her youngest appeared to steal the spotlight with her dyed blue hair and dark ensemble.
"How is Truely doing? Doesn't look too happy and dressing hard with all the stamp tats. Like she is rebelling," one social media user pointed out in the comments section, while another noted: "Truely looks sad in her face . It’s tough for kids & divorce."
Meanwhile, Truely did receive a few stamps of approval for her look, with one joking, "'It’s not a phase mom, it’s a lifestyle' — Truely, probably 😂 SO HERE FOR IT."
Several of Christine's other followers questioned whether the snap was photoshopped because Truely doesn't appear to have legs in the image.
Despite the remarks about Truely and her wellbeing, most fans pointed out how the rest of Christine's brood appeared happier than ever to be celebrating Gwendlyn's engagement after Beatriz popped the question to her in late 2022.
As Gwendlyn gears up to wed her soon-to-be wife, her mom is in search of a date after splitting from Kody in November 2021 following their more than 25 years of marriage.
The TLC star recently spilled that she's back in the dating game — and it hasn't been smooth sailing. "I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" she asked her Instagram followers in late January. Christine added the hashtags #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward.
After Christine said goodbye to her polygamous life in 2021, Janelle followed in her footsteps and split from Kody in late 2022. Meri also confirmed she and Kody are no longer together after he revealed he didn't consider himself married to his first wife anymore.
Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife.