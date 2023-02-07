'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reunites With All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party

Love was in the air this past weekend while Christine Brown and her daughters celebrated Gwendlyn's engagement to partner Beatriz Queiroz.

The Sister Wives star, 50, celebrated the 21-year-old's milestone moment with her and Kody Brown's kids Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, taking to Instagram on Monday, February 6, to offer a glimpse of the festivities.