Home > News > Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Ditches Sin City For Peaceful Canoe Trip: 'THIS Is Where I Thrive'

sister wives meri brown ditches abuse rumors canoe trippp
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram
By:

Feb. 4 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, Meri Brown revealed she had recently been in Las Vegas, Nev., spending time with two of the Brown family boys, Logan and Hunter — but it seems the TLC star has traded her time in Sin City for a more peaceful outing.

On Friday, February 3, Meri shared a video of a group of people gathered near a river and a row of bright orange canoes and kayaks.

sister wives meri brown ditches abuse rumors canoe trip
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"This day. This place. These people," Meri wrote to her Instagram Story over the clip as "Our Lives" by The Calling played in the background. "THIS is where I thrive."

In a second update, Meri was all smiles as she posed for a picture with life coach Danelle Delgado. Both women sported dark-lensed sunglasses and blue life vests.

sister wives meri brown ditches abuse rumors canoe trip
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

This comes as the 51-year-old continues to be hit with child abuse allegations by several of the Brown family's adult kids. Three of Christine and Kody's brood — Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, and Gwendlyn, 21 — and Janelle's 27-year-old daughter, Madison, all claimed Meri had been verbally abusive to them, with the 24-year-old insisting the maltreatment went "so far past verbal."

However, not all of the kids see Meri as cruel or "scary." As OK! previously reported, two of Janelle's boys reached out to the mother-of-one — who shares transgender child Leon with the Brown family patriarch — because they allegedly believe Paedon was "full of s**t."

MORE ON:
Meri Brown
sister wives meri brown ditches abuse rumors canoe trip
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"She doesn't really have anyone to support her — very few family members are there for her," the source explained. "Most of them feel like she still betrayed the family, but Logan and Hunter have always been supportive."

Even Kody has failed to either confirm or deny the accusations hedged at his first wife, with the source speculating that he may have been "advised to not talk about it at all," because he still has minor children in his care.

Source: OK!

"He seems to only be worried about himself right now. He's in a really weird mood," the source continued. "He's seeking power again. He feels like he's the one who lost control and lost his values."

Meri has yet to directly address the abuse allegations.

