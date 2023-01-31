'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Admits Dating Again After Kody Split Is 'Awkward'
Christine Brown is back in the dating game — and it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.
More than one year after confirming she and Kody Brown were over, the Sister Wives star revealed she's looking for love again. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 29, to ask her followers for tips, Christine revealed that dating in the later chapter of her life has come with challenges.
"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" the reality star captioned a carousel of herself standing alone in front of a beautiful background of mountaintops. Christine added the hashtags #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward.
Her comments section was flooded with advice, including one social media user who suggested, "Have a good sense of humor. And have a list of non negotiables,” while another added, "Don’t lower your expectations. And enjoy learning yourself."
Christine's search for the next love of her life comes after her highly-documented marriage and split from the Brown patriarch. The pair spiritually wed in 1994, making Christine the third sister wife to join the polygamous family, and called it quits last year.
“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”
Following the end of their spiritual union, Christine opened up about what the nail in the coffin was in their demise after years of being at odds. Christine spilled during the Sister Wives special that she walked away from their marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore.
Though she previously revealed it was hard to hear Kody didn't find her desirable, she also felt it gave her the push to end things.
Kody and Christine share six children.