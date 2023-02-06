'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Declares Dad Kody 'Really Has Changed' After Realizing He Can't Manipulate Kids Anymore
Kody Brown is a changed man — because his kids no longer put up with his manipulative tactics, according to his daughter Gwendlyn Brown.
"He really has changed," the daughter of Christine and Kody said of the patriarch on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series, Sister Wives.
When asked by one of her fans if she could pinpoint the reason behind Kody's apparent new demeanor, Gwendlyn cited the fact that his 18 children are now adults — and finally have minds of their own.
"The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]," she speculated. "We weren't as opinionated."
Gwendlyn also credited her and her siblings' getting opinions of their own as to why they are estranged from the father-of-18.
"Now we're adults and we have our opinions. We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren't as opinionated," the reality star pointed out.
Calling the parents of the controversial Brown family out is something Gwendlyn has a clear knack for, as she recently took aim at Meri Brown following her brother Paedon's child abuse claims against Kody's first wife.
As OK! reported, after Paedon spilled in early January that Meri's ill treatment towards the kids went past "verbal" and that "we were never safe around her," Gwendlyn doubled down on the shocking allegations.
"[Meri] was scary as a kid," she shared with her followers, noting that Meri "never attacked" her, but she did see "her violent once."
"Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once," she spilled, noting this cruel treatment happened "a long time ago."
Mykelti later weighed in on the allegations, noting that while she doesn't "remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me," the mother-of-one "was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger."
Before she shared her side of the story, Mykelti clarified that she didn't want to "discount my siblings’ experiences with her," but was simply "speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown."