'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Declares Dad Kody 'Really Has Changed' After Realizing He Can't Manipulate Kids Anymore

When asked by one of her fans if she could pinpoint the reason behind Kody's apparent new demeanor, Gwendlyn cited the fact that his 18 children are now adults — and finally have minds of their own.

"The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]," she speculated. "We weren't as opinionated."

Gwendlyn also credited her and her siblings' getting opinions of their own as to why they are estranged from the father-of-18.