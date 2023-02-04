'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's Sons 'Reached Out To Support' Meri Following Child Abuse Scandal, 'They Believe Paedon Is Full Of S**t': Source
Two former Sister Wives stars reportedly reached out to Meri Brown to offer her love and support after three of Christine and Kody's kids — Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, and Gwendlyn, 21 — and Janelle's 27-year-old daughter, Madison, all accused the 51-year-old of being cruel to them as children.
As OK! previously reported, Meri took to a trip to Las Vegas to visit two of Janelle's sons, Logan and Hunter, joking: "When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good looking guys to spend a few hours with!"
Now, a source is claiming both young men personally contacted Meri because they believed Paedon was "full of s**t" and wanted her to know "they supported her."
Paedon, 24, was the first Brown family kid to accuse Meri of child abuse in a shocking YouTube Live, insisting her behavior went "so far past verbal" and that they were "never safe" around her. Both Mykelti and Gwendlyn later backed him up, confirming she was "scary", "rude" and otherwise verbally abusive to several of the children in the family.
"She doesn't really have anyone to support her — very few family members are there for her," the source continued. "Most of them feel like she still betrayed the family, but Logan and Hunter have always been supportive."
Neither Meri nor her estranged ex-husband have spoken out directly on the shocking allegations, and according to another insider, Kody is likely "being advised to not talk about it at all," seeing as he still has small children living in his home.
"He seems to only be worried about himself right now. He's in a really weird mood," the insider added. "He's seeking power again. He feels like he's the one who lost control and lost his values."
Part of the reason the polygamist is likely feeling out of control is the fallout of his recent splits. Although Kody ended Season 1 of Sister Wives with four spouses, by the end of Season 17, he is only in a functioning relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn.
Christine was first to leave polygamy, announcing their breakup in November 2021. She was followed by Janelle, and finally, Kody announced in early January that he and Meri had made the decision to terminate their marriage of more than 30 years.
