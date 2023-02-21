Christine Quinn Agrees With Josh Flagg's Claim That 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members Are 'Pretending To Be Agents'

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses," the Bravo star alleged in a video shared to his Instagram of him watching moments from the rival reality series along with the caption, "If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock."

The 37-year-old added one more element of shade, stating, "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset. @estatemediala."