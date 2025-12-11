Christine Quinn Takes Aim at Erika Kirk for 'Being Everywhere' But With Her Kids in Scathing Statement

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Quinn is taking a direct shot at Erika Kirk’s parenting.

On Wednesday, December 10, the Selling Sunset alum jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to call out the late Charlie Kirk’s widow, writing, “Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids.”

Source: MEGA;@mrserikakirk/Instagram Christine Quinn criticized Erika Kirk for being away from her kids.

That one line instantly sparked a firestorm online, and the comments section quickly turned into a full-blown debate over Erika’s role as a mother and public figure.

Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) December 10, 2025 Source: @XtineQuinn/X

Erika, who recently took over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s death, has been making the rounds on conservative media, promoting Charlie’s final book, Stop, In the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

“charlie told women to stay at home and raise kids and his wife be doing the complete opposite dfkm,” one user wrote, calling out the apparent contradiction.

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk recently became CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband’s death.

Another fan jumped in, writing, “CLOCK IT MOTHER.”

A third critic got even harsher, commenting, “Those kids are just accessories and props at this point while she preaches family values and drapes herself on the arms of people who do the exact opposite.”

Meanwhile, some users immediately pushed back on Christine’s jab and turned the spotlight back on her.

“Christine Quinn be everywhere but Netflix,” one person clapped back, referring to her departure from Selling Sunset after Season 5.

Source: MEGA Christine Quinn got some flak for the post.

Another commenter went off, writing, “She takes her children to work with her. Now mind your own d--- business and stop being so hateful you d--- troll.”

One more user challenged the idea that moms should stay home, asking, “A woman should be with her children 24/7/365 and not be allowed to work? How awfully progressive of you.”

Still, Erika continued her media appearances, including an emotional conversation with Sean Hannity, 63, in which he asked whether believing that heaven awaits her brings any comfort.

Erika answered, "It does."

"My daughter and I, we’ve talked about this at night," she said. "She would ask, ‘What do you think Daddy did today in heaven?’ And I’ll have her relay that back to me."

Erika also revealed her efforts to help her daughter understand Charlie’s death.

"We’ve come to the understanding, and I’ve tried to explain this to her, that Daddy’s still with us, he’s just in a different location and he’s building us a home in heaven," she said. "And I’ve said this before, but she said, ‘I can’t wait to go.’ I said, 'Me too, baby.'”

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk also shared how she helps her daughter cope with grief.

The mom-of-two has spoken openly about navigating grief with her children ever since Charlie, a conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10 in a targeted assassination.

During a November 5 sit-down with Fox News' Jesse Watters, she explained how she encourages her toddler to stay connected to her father.

“If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him — he can hear you." She added through tears, "He's always in your heart."

Just weeks before his death, Charlie celebrated their daughter’s birthday on Instagram on August 23.