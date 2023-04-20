Christine Quinn Reveals She & Archenemy Chrishell Stause Were 'Really Close' Before Argument Led To Falling Out: 'That Was It'
Christine Quinn revealed she and Chrishell Stause only became rivals later on in Netflix's hit series Selling Sunset.
While speaking to Savannah Chrisley on her podcast, Quinn, 34, shared details about her relationship with Stause, 41.
It started with her and I actually being really close. I remember when she came on the show, she was cast in everything, she was married to Justin [Hartley] at the time,” the blonde beauty said. “I think he’s so cute and so sweet, and he was nothing but kind and respectful to me.”
However, the mom-of-one couldn't seem to get the soap star to open up to her.
“It was always like, this wall was up. And she only let you see what was convenient for you to see,” Quinn said. “I don’t remember the argument exactly, but she got mad at me once. And that was it."
Quinn, who confirmed she quit the show during the conversation, said that for the Season 1 finale of the show, producers gave everyone "assignments" on how to behave so drama would occur.
“It was a very toxic environment,” Quinn divulged, adding that Stause was never able to move on from her being portrayed as the villain.
- Joanna Gaines, Christine Quinn & More: New Research Reveals The Highest Earning Real Estate & Home Improvement TV Stars
- Christine Quinn Agrees With Josh Flagg's Claim That 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members Are 'Pretending To Be Agents'
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Off Fit Physique While Playfully Splashing Around On Vacation — Pics!
Quinn also claims the reason Stause was so successful was because she was in a relationship with Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim.
“That’s why I was so s***** at real estate. Because I never f***** my boss. That’s why I never got any listings. For real," she stated.
“Granted, she’s only sold three houses. One including her own. The difference is that she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which was the most important to real life," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Now that Quinn is off the series, she doesn't think it will last without her dramatic flare.
“Like the NFL: not for long. I think they’re really having problems trying to have drama. The original formats just completely gone," she claimed. "Everyone that caused drama, or at least told jokes, is gone.”