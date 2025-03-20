Christine Quinn Speaks Out About 'Toxic' Romance With Christian Richard: 'It Was Dehumanizing'

Richard, 46, made headlines after a March 2024 arrest linked to a disturbing domestic violence incident involving their young son, Christian Georges . The legal drama escalated after his arrest for violating a protective order that Quinn, 36, bravely obtained amid their rocky relationship.

Christine Quinn pulled back the curtain on her tumultuous romance with ex- Christian Dumontet , also known as Christian Richard , as she revealed a shocking account of a " dehumanizing " experience that culminated in their messy split . Nearly a year after filing for divorce, the Selling Sunset star opened up about the ordeal.

"Everyone sees the incident that occurred, but this is something that had been going on for a while," Quinn shared candidly in an interview with People published on March 18. "This is something that had been under the surface for a long time. It was extremely unhealthy, and I like to think that I’m extremely resilient — and I am."

The real estate mogul didn’t hold back, revealing Richard's behavior toward their 3-year-old son was the final straw.

"There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn’t OK. I was like, 'OK, I can deal with this, I'm an adult,'" she recalled, adding, "But bringing him into the chaos and everything that kind of ensued, I was like, 'No, this is not OK.'"