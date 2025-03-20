Christine Quinn Speaks Out About 'Toxic' Romance With Christian Richard: 'It Was Dehumanizing'
Christine Quinn pulled back the curtain on her tumultuous romance with ex-Christian Dumontet, also known as Christian Richard, as she revealed a shocking account of a "dehumanizing" experience that culminated in their messy split. Nearly a year after filing for divorce, the Selling Sunset star opened up about the ordeal.
Richard, 46, made headlines after a March 2024 arrest linked to a disturbing domestic violence incident involving their young son, Christian Georges. The legal drama escalated after his arrest for violating a protective order that Quinn, 36, bravely obtained amid their rocky relationship.
"Everyone sees the incident that occurred, but this is something that had been going on for a while," Quinn shared candidly in an interview with People published on March 18. "This is something that had been under the surface for a long time. It was extremely unhealthy, and I like to think that I’m extremely resilient — and I am."
The real estate mogul didn’t hold back, revealing Richard's behavior toward their 3-year-old son was the final straw.
"There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn’t OK. I was like, 'OK, I can deal with this, I'm an adult,'" she recalled, adding, "But bringing him into the chaos and everything that kind of ensued, I was like, 'No, this is not OK.'"
This candid chat marked Quinn's "first time" speaking publicly about the dark shadows hanging over her ex-husband’s legal troubles. "Some people knew stuff was going on, but no one knew the extent of it in terms of how bad everything really was," she confided.
Acknowledging the emotional complexity of her choice, Quinn admitted it was difficult to decide on her relationship with Richard due to her upbringing.
"It was really hard for me because I look at my parents. My parents are high school sweethearts. I made a vow, and I really didn’t want to break that. It took everything out of me, it really did… safety for my son. And so I had to walk away," she noted.
In light of Richard's arrests, both Quinn and her son left the chaos of their Los Angeles residence for a fresh start in Texas. "I really didn’t have a choice. I was granted an emergency protective order so my ex couldn’t come to the house. He violated that and would keep coming back," she explained.
The aftermath left her grappling with safety as she sought refuge in a hotel and on friends' couches.
While Richard and his legal team kept mum amidst this public unraveling, Quinn's candid revelations offer a glimpse into her new life.
Now settled in Texas, she expressed genuine gratitude for her fresh start. "I have a sister who lives really close to me, and my son has a cousin. So it’s really something that I needed as opposed to the chaos when I was in Los Angeles," she shared.