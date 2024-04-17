Christine Quinn and Her Son Are Living With a Friend After Her Estranged Husband Violated Restraining Order and Changed Their Home's Locks
The drama continues for Christine Quinn and estranged husband Christian Richard.
According to the Selling Sunset star, Richard changed the gate and door codes to their shared home, preventing her from entering. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Quinn said this goes against their restraining order, which granted her sole access to their abode after his domestic violence arrest.
"Christian recently changed the gate code that provides access to our property and house. Thus, he has locked me and our 2-year-old son out of our house in violation of both orders," she stated. "As of this filing, I am staying with a friend because I cannot access my own home. I cannot get through our front gate. Thus, I cannot even retrieve any of my or my son’s personal belongings because they are all inside the house."
The blonde beauty, 35, also claimed that Richard made other changes to their house so it would be "impossible for me and our son to live there."
"Christian changed our home security login password, so I have not been able to monitor the house while I have been out of town. I do not know who has been coming and going from the property," she explained. "Christian has also denied me access to our home Wi-Fi account, home gate access, and even the home air conditioning unit. He has changed all of the login passwords and/or codes."
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Nicole Young Praises Christine Quinn for 'Holding It Together' After Shocking Split From Husband: 'She's a Strong Woman'
- 'Beyond Her Worst Nightmares': Christine Quinn 'Wants to Protect Her Child' as She Gears Up for 'Nasty Split' From Husband
- Christine Quinn Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Christian Richard After His Arrest and Violent Outbursts
As OK! reported, Richard was arrested at their home on March 19 after Quinn claimed he threw a bag containing glass at her and their child.
The mom-of-one explained that things escalated after she told him she wasn't pleased with his "lack of effort" in being a spouse and his alleged "lack of financial contribution" to their family. She even said he still hasn't paid the hospital bill from when she gave birth in 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He then began throwing objects such as boxes and a metal rod in her direction, and at one point, Quinn claimed he went to the garbage, pulled out a bag of dog feces and hurled it at her. She also alleged that he made a mess in the house while yelling abusive things.
After he threw the bag of glass, she told their nanny to call the police.
The estranged couple's toddler was looked at by paramedics but didn't need to go to a hospital.
According to an insider, Quinn is "planning on filing for divorce" after the incident.
Richard and the reality star tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child two years later.