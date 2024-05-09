Christine Quinn Shades Estranged Husband Christian Richard After His Arrest: 'Trash Always Takes Itself Out'
Christine Quinn appeared to subtly call out her husband Christian Richard, after a series of incidents led to their estrangement following four years of marriage.
"Trash always takes itself out," she penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, May 8.
Fans immediately connected the post to Quinn's recent marital problems and flooded the comments with support for the real estate broker.
"Period. You deserve the world," one user wrote, and a third gushed, "You're so strong. Hope you're safe and well."
A third added, "Love you!! Bigger and better things coming your way."
As OK! previously reported, Richard was arrested for domestic violence in March after he allegedly flew into a rage and began throwing things at Quinn and their 2-year-old son.
"He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," she wrote in a legal filing at the time. "He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash."
Following the incident, a source spilled the Selling Sunset star "fully plans to divorce" Richard.
A separate insider revealed the entire situation was "beyond her worst nightmares."
"She felt she had no choice but to call the cops. Now she just wants to protect their child and shelter him from what’s gearing up to be a nasty split," the insider continued. "She’s really hoping the gang will get behind her."
This wasn't the only disturbing incident that occurred during her marriage to the millionaire software engineer. Quinn also claimed her husband faked his own suicide attempt to test her love for him while they were vacationing in Hungary.
"That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Richard] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying," she recalled in a bombshell legal filing. "When I asked him what he wanted me to do, he told me ‘just stay with me.'"
"After what felt like an hour of [Richard] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said ‘you passed the test, you really do love me,'" she continued. "When I realized that he had faked the whole thing, I became very afraid of [Richard], and what else he could potentially do."