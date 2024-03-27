Christine Quinn Claims Husband Christian Richard Threw 'Dog Feces' at Her in Angry 'Rampage' Before Domestic Violence Arrest
Christine Quinn revealed the details of husband Christian Richard's explosive outburst that occurred the day before he was arrested on domestic violence charges.
The former Netflix star said the altercation took place after she told him she wasn't pleased with his "lack of effort" in being her partner and his alleged "lack of financial contribution" to their family.
Quinn claimed Richard flew into a rage and began throwing things at her.
"He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," the filing stated. "He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash."
The Selling Sunset alum explained that his "rampage went on for some time" and that at one point, he "pulled out his p---- and began to urinate on the floor."
"After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse," she claimed in the court documents.
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon While in His Bathrobe
- Christine Quinn 'Planning' to Divorce Husband Christian Dumontet After His Frightening Domestic Violence Incident
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon While in His Bathrobe
Quinn wrote that she was "terrified" and did not contact authorities because she was concerned her husband could "seriously injure or kill [her] before the police were able to get through the gate."
However, Richard finally left the room when she took out her cell phone to record the incident. Once he was gone, the reality television personality said she locked him out of the room and spent the rest of the night in the bedroom with their 2-year-old son as her husband continued to "shout and yell" and break things in their home.
The following day, Quinn alleged she was sitting next to their child when they got into another argument about the damage Richard had done to their house.
"While I was working, I heard, and felt the rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son. The next instant I heard what sounded like glass breaking," she stated. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Quinn alleged she instructed their nanny to call the police before she followed Richard upstairs and asked him "why he would throw something at me and our son."
Richard was arrested that same day.
Page Six obtained the court documents.