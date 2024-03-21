Christine Quinn 'Planning' to Divorce Husband Christian Dumontet After His Frightening Domestic Violence Incident

"Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian," a source claimed. "She’s planning on filing for divorce."

On Tuesday, March 19, Dumontet — who was dressed only in his bathrobe at the time — was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to a call related to a domestic dispute.

"The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury," a public information officer confirmed about the couple's 2-year-old son. "The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital."