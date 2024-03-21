Christine Quinn 'Planning' to Divorce Husband Christian Dumontet After His Frightening Domestic Violence Incident
Christine Quinn is reportedly planning on ending her marriage to Christian Dumontet.
According to insiders, the Selling Sunset alum, 35, will be filing for divorce from the businessman, 44, following his arrest for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.
"Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian," a source claimed. "She’s planning on filing for divorce."
On Tuesday, March 19, Dumontet — who was dressed only in his bathrobe at the time — was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to a call related to a domestic dispute.
"The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury," a public information officer confirmed about the couple's 2-year-old son. "The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital."
According to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department's arrest records, the software engineer's bail was set at $30,000.
On the evening of Wednesday, March 20, Dumontet was reportedly arrested a second time for violating an emergency protective order. "Last night at approximately 11:40 p.m. our Hollywood officers responded to a radio call. The suspect, Dumontet, Christian, was arrested for violation of a restraining order," authorities stated.
The real estate broker and Dumontet married in December 2019 and welcomed their first baby in May 2021.
"[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus," Quinn recalled in a 2020 interview of first meeting her future husband. "Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted. He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there."
"I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well," the Netflix star added.
Quinn infamously left Selling Sunset in August 2022 after mounting tension with her fellow cast members. "Right now, there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group,” Jason Oppenheim explained of her departure at the time. “Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things … there’s a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group.”
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Quinn.