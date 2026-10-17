Chuck Lorre Uses ‘Georgie & Mandy’ Vanity Card to Troll Trump White House
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET
Chuck Lorre turned a White House attack on his mental health into network sitcom material, and made CBS viewers pause the credits to catch the punchline.
The veteran producer used his signature vanity card at the end of the October 8 Season 3 premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage to answer a presidential spokesperson’s insult with an extended, carefully structured joke.
White House Answers Chuck Lorre’s Trump Tirade
The feud began after Lorre accepted the Founders Angel Award at a Project Angel Food fundraiser on September 26.
During his speech, the 73-year-old creator of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory praised the Los Angeles charity before calling President Donald Trump “that bloated orange piece of s--t in the White House.”
Lorre also criticized first lady Melania Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urged voters to remove the administration during the November midterms and asked Democrats to abandon far-left politics for the “common-sense middle ground.”
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded by saying Lorre should seek psychiatric help for “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” which he claimed had rotted the producer’s “peanut-sized brain.”
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Lorre waited until the premiere of his CBS sitcom to deliver his answer.
After noting that the White House believed he needed psychiatric help, Lorre wrote, “I don’t disagree.”
He ruled out mood-altering medication and electroshock therapy but said he would consider speaking with a professional who could help uncover childhood experiences affecting his thoughts and behavior.
Lorre then proposed one possible source of his supposed “derangement”: the weekly atomic bomb drills he endured in grade school. He recalled hiding beneath his desk to avoid being cut by classroom windows exploding during an attack.
The producer also suggested investigating whether environmental toxins had affected him.
“Can’t ignore all those mesothelioma commercials,” he wrote.
Lorre finished by thanking the administration for expressing such public interest in his mental well-being: “It’s comforting to know my government is looking out for me.”