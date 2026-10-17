Chuck Lorre Uses ‘Georgie & Mandy’ Vanity Card to Troll Trump White House

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Chuck Lorre turned a White House attack on his mental health into network sitcom material, and made CBS viewers pause the credits to catch the punchline. The veteran producer used his signature vanity card at the end of the October 8 Season 3 premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage to answer a presidential spokesperson’s insult with an extended, carefully structured joke.

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White House Answers Chuck Lorre’s Trump Tirade

Source: MEGA Donald Trump faced criticism from Chuck Lorre after the television producer condemned the president during a Project Angel Food fundraiser.

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Source: MEGA He also criticized Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Lorre also criticized first lady Melania Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urged voters to remove the administration during the November midterms and asked Democrats to abandon far-left politics for the “common-sense middle ground.” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded by saying Lorre should seek psychiatric help for “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” which he claimed had rotted the producer’s “peanut-sized brain.”

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Therapy, Bomb Drills and Mesothelioma Ads

Source: MEGA Chuck Lorre sarcastically agreed that he might need psychiatric help before discussing his childhood experiences and possible explanations for his alleged condition.

Lorre waited until the premiere of his CBS sitcom to deliver his answer. After noting that the White House believed he needed psychiatric help, Lorre wrote, “I don’t disagree.” He ruled out mood-altering medication and electroshock therapy but said he would consider speaking with a professional who could help uncover childhood experiences affecting his thoughts and behavior.

Source: MEGA Chuck Lorre ended his vanity card by thanking the Donald Trump administration for its public concern about his well-being, using sarcasm to respond to the White House’s criticism.