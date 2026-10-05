Politics White House Slams 'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre's Fiery Tirade Against Donald Trump, Calls for 'Immediate' Psychiatric Help Source: MEGA The White House fired back at Chuck Lorre after the television producer delivered a scathing attack on Donald Trump at a charity gala. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The White House issued a scathing rebuke to legendary television producer Chuck Lorre, urging the creator of The Big Bang Theory to "immediately seek psychiatric help” after Lorre blasted President Donald Trump in a charity gala acceptance speech. The official response came after the 73-year-old sitcom legend hurled a series of provocative, insult-laced attacks at Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. While accepting the Founders Angel Award at Project Angel Food's gala, Lorre skipped a traditional acceptance speech and took multiple personal shots at the first family. Lorre explicitly labeled the president a "bloated orange piece of s---" and a "Russian asset." He added that he routinely wakes up checking to see if Trump suffered a heart attack.

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Chuck Lorre Checks Every Morning to See If Trump Had a Heart Attack

Source: jiohotstar ; MEGA Chuck Lorre slammed Donald Trump as a 'bloated orange piece of s---.'

“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens,” Lorre began. “But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s--- in the White House” “I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need,” he admitted. “That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the President of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.”

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Chuck Lorre Compares Michelle Obama and Melania Trump

Source: MEGA Chuck Lorre compared Melania Trump to Michelle Obama.

He contrasted the current first lady with Michelle Obama, characterizing Melania as a "surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband." Lorre additionally took verbal shots at Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "I’ll just point out those hard workers will likely die of measles because Bobby Kennedy told them not to get vaccinated,” he said.

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White House Fires Back at Chuck Lorre

Source: MEGA A White House spokesperson claimed Chuck Lorre has a 'severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle fired back in a direct statement provided to Fox News Digital. Ingle claimed Lorre has a "severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."

Source: MEGA The White House fired back at Chuck Lorre after the TV legend delivered a scathing attack on Donald Trump at a charity gala.