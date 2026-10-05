White House Slams 'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre's Fiery Tirade Against Donald Trump, Calls for 'Immediate' Psychiatric Help
Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
The White House issued a scathing rebuke to legendary television producer Chuck Lorre, urging the creator of The Big Bang Theory to "immediately seek psychiatric help” after Lorre blasted President Donald Trump in a charity gala acceptance speech.
The official response came after the 73-year-old sitcom legend hurled a series of provocative, insult-laced attacks at Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
While accepting the Founders Angel Award at Project Angel Food's gala, Lorre skipped a traditional acceptance speech and took multiple personal shots at the first family.
Lorre explicitly labeled the president a "bloated orange piece of s---" and a "Russian asset." He added that he routinely wakes up checking to see if Trump suffered a heart attack.
Chuck Lorre Checks Every Morning to See If Trump Had a Heart Attack
“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens,” Lorre began. “But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s--- in the White House”
“I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need,” he admitted. “That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the President of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.”
Chuck Lorre Compares Michelle Obama and Melania Trump
He contrasted the current first lady with Michelle Obama, characterizing Melania as a "surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband."
Lorre additionally took verbal shots at Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"I’ll just point out those hard workers will likely die of measles because Bobby Kennedy told them not to get vaccinated,” he said.
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White House Fires Back at Chuck Lorre
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle fired back in a direct statement provided to Fox News Digital.
Ingle claimed Lorre has a "severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."
The administration defended the first family by casting the sitcom creator's remarks as unhinged.
Lorre is widely known as the "King of Sitcoms," having helmed multi-billion-dollar television hits like Two and a Half Men, Mom and The Big Bang Theory.
While he has a lengthy history of embedding progressive political opinions into his shows' post-credit vanity cards, this marks one of his most direct and brutally honest broadsides against a sitting administration.