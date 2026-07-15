Chuck Schumer Appears to Fart on Senate Floor in Awkward Moment: Watch
July 15 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went viral after an audible fart-like sound interrupted his live C-SPAN broadcast during a Senate floor speech on Tuesday, July 14.
The 75-year-old New York Democrat was delivering a speech criticizing President Donald Trump's actions regarding the conflict in Iran and discussing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
A loud, clear flatulence sound cut through the live audio right as he said, "Now on Iran and the NDAA.”
Schumer briefly paused and appeared to suppress a light chuckle before continuing with his speech.
The awkward moment was quickly clipped by political accounts and media outlets as well as the Republican National Committee's research branch.
It sparked an immediate wave of right-wing memes, jokes, and trending hashtags across social media platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram.
'Ripped Indeed'
“When all the Trump administration can say about his disastrous war with Iran is that Vietnam was worse. A point Trump made yesterday, he reveals the scale of his failure. This is what Donald Trump said. The only thing he can say is Vietnam was worse. Oh my God! A war that killed close to 50,000 Americans, a war that lasted almost a decade, a war that ripped America apart,” Schumer said.
“Ripped indeed,” wrote the New York Post.
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'Cleanup on Aisle Schumer'
Far-right media outlet The Blaze blasted on X, “CLEANUP ON AISLE SCHUMER: Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer appears to have farted while giving a speech on the Senate floor,” a post that was immediately shared by MAGA podcaster Mark Kaye, who added, “Term limits.”
While Schumer hasn’t addressed the alleged toot, others pointed to his demeanor, in which he seemed to acknowledge it.
“WATCH: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appears to hold back laughter after a fart-like sound is heard over the Senate microphone,” posted an online news account, Off The Press.
Another far-right account recalled a time when disgraced Democrat Eric Swalwell seemingly suffered from public flatulence as well.
“GROSS: Did Chuck Schumer just pull a Swalwell and pass gas on the Senate Floor?! 🤣Listen for yourself. Volume up 🔊,” posted MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson.
Democrats aren’t the only ones who gaslit in public, however.
During a December 2020 Michigan state legislative hearing, disgraced and disbarred Rudy Giuliani made headlines after a similar audible sound occurred while he was addressing the committee. The incident prompted the lawmaker sitting next to him, Republican Representative Daire Rendon, to react noticeably.