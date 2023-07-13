Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Bizarre Press Dinner Filled With Farts and Screaming Matches Over Climate Change
Big whoop! One special guest at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s press dinner decided to let one rip in an absurd effort to make his opinions on climate change heard.
On Tuesday, July 11, Kennedy Jr. attended what he thought would be a prestigious evening at Tony's on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in an attempt to prove the prominence of his 2024 presidential campaign for the Democratic nomination against President Joe Biden.
At some point in the evening, an intense screaming match erupted — causing the night to take a turn for the worse, according to a news publication's first-hand experience at the event.
A guest had asked Kennedy Jr. a question about the environment, as the 69-year-old is the founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, an ecological organization protecting bodies of water in the United States and around the world.
The conversation ticked off seemingly drunk publicity agent Doug Dechert, who was hosting the event for Kennedy Jr.
The former gossip columnist yelled as loud as he could, claiming: "The climate hoax!"
Anthony Haden-Guest, an octogenarian art critic — who according to the news outlet, was dozing off for a majority of the dinner — appeared to be woken up by Dechert's loud statement, as he opened his eyes and called his longtime pal a "miserable blob."
"Shut up!" Haden-Guest responded in an attempt to get Dechert to allow Kennedy Jr. to answer the question.
Dechert didn't listen, however, and started going on an erratic rant about how climate change is a "scam."
Haden-Guest disagreed, as he screamed across the table that Dechert was "f****** insane" and "insignificant."
Kennedy Jr. sat calmly and watched the encounter go down, but didn't feel the need to interject, according to the eyewitness.
Just as things couldn't get any worse, Dechert shockingly let out a long fart — and in case people couldn't hear or smell it, he noted: "I'm farting!" Guests in attendance at what was supposed to be a fancy dinner were taken aback by Dechert cutting the cheese, as Kennedy Jr. remained stoic before another attendee luckily chimed in to change the subject and put the strange show-down to an end.
The day after the smelly ordeal, Dechert told the news publication: "I apologize for using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence."
Page Six reported the fart-fueled press dinner and spoke to Dechert afterward.