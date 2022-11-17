Duggar Family Friend Reveals Anna Will Be 'Blamed' For Not Fulfilling Husband Josh's Twisted 'Needs'

Josh Duggar, 34, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography last December and is currently serving out a 12 and a half year sentence behind bars in Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.

While the disgraced television personality has been forced to face the consequences for his actions legally, according to a family friend and former member of the Duggars' controversial church sect, his wife, Anna, 34, is the one who the church will blame for his twisted crimes.