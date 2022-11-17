Duggar Family Friend Reveals Anna Will Be 'Blamed' For Not Fulfilling Husband Josh's Twisted 'Needs'
Josh Duggar, 34, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography last December and is currently serving out a 12 and a half year sentence behind bars in Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.
While the disgraced television personality has been forced to face the consequences for his actions legally, according to a family friend and former member of the Duggars' controversial church sect, his wife, Anna, 34, is the one who the church will blame for his twisted crimes.
"One aspect of the cult culture centers on the responsibility of females to meet the husband's every single sexual need to prevent him from having affairs, sexually abusing children and watching pornography," Mary Murphy revealed to a news publication.
JED DUGGAR REVEALS HE TRIES 'TO BE THERE' FOR ANNA DURING 'ONE OF THE HARDEST THINGS' THEIR FAMILY HAS BEEN THROUGH
"If the husband does any or all those things, they blame the wife in a large part," she added. "Like, ‘Oh, if you met his needs he wouldn’t have done this.’"
"The wife is not fulfilling his needs so he turned to pornography, poor him. The wife needs to do what she’s supposed to do and meet his needs. It’s not logical," she lamented, before noting that she's "not surprised" Anna has stuck by his side after growing up in that kind of environment.
"Because that’s what she is being told, it’s her responsibility," Mary continued. "Growing up in this culture, she’s turning that responsibility inward on herself and blaming herself. I’m not surprised she hasn’t left."
Mary noted that she and others like her were "brainwashed" into believing that the "number one purpose" of a wife was solely to "support her husband and make him successful with no exceptions."
JOSH DUGGAR CONCERNED 'OUTSIDE INFLUENCES' COULD CONVINCE WIFE ANNA TO DIVORCE HIM IF SHE MOVES AWAY FROM HIS PARENTS
And while sources have claimed that Anna has zero plans to divorce her embattled husband, Mary still has hope that she will leave him some day.
She also said that Anna, who shares seven children — Mackynzie, 13, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 5, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 1 — with Josh, "has that responsibility" to keep them safe from him now that she's heard all of the evidence against him in court.
"The seven children that call him dad need to be protected from him forever," Mary concluded. "All children do, especially those seven who call him dad."