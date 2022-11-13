Amy Duggar Reveals She Doesn't Believe Anna Will Ever Divorce Josh: 'She Is A Victim In All Of This'

"I wish she would, of course, but I just don’t see that happening," she shared in a recent interview, explaining that the Duggar family's church has very strict views when it comes to marriage and separation.

PRISON SCHEDULE REVEALS JOSH DUGGAR WILL GET TO EAT TURKEY & WATCH MOVIES THIS THANKSGIVING

"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she explained. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."