Amy Duggar Reveals She Doesn't Believe Anna Will Ever Divorce Josh: 'She Is A Victim In All Of This'
Amy King (neé Duggar) has spent months imploring her cousin Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, to divorce the convicted sex offender following his 2021 arrest, but she isn't holding out hope that the mother-of-seven will ever truly have a change of heart.
"I wish she would, of course, but I just don’t see that happening," she shared in a recent interview, explaining that the Duggar family's church has very strict views when it comes to marriage and separation.
"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she explained. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."
"How much more can [Anna] endure, really?" Amy added. "I don’t understand how someone can literally go through so much trauma and be like, ‘I think I’m gonna stay for some more.’"
As OK! previously reported, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography last December. Nearly six months later, he was sentenced to spend 12 and a half years behind bars, which he is currently serving at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
Although Amy has made every attempt to reach out to Anna and encourage her to divorce the disgraced reality star, from calling and texting her phone to making TikTok videos with messages of support, she's been primarily ignored.
"I’ve tried. I’ve tried to text her. Well, at first it was ‘I love you. I'm here for you. Please let me know how I can like help you through this,’ and I got no response," she continued. "Then my second one was an ‘I’m speaking out of love to you. I'm trying to get through to you. Your Universe is a safe place. We are a safe place if you need to take your children somewhere.’"
"We could’ve helped her, we really could. And still, no response," Amy lamented of the horrible situation. "There is just so much more for [Anna] than what she’s going through right now."
"Maybe she’s in disbelief. It’s going to take her a long time to even understand what the heck is going on," she noted. "What has happened in her life is tragic … she’s a victim of all this too … it’s just tragic all the way around."