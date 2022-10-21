Josh Duggar Concerned 'Outside Influences' Could Convince Wife Anna To Divorce Him If She Moves Away From His Parents
As Josh Duggar faces the next 12 years behind bars, the convicted sex offender is worried his wife, Anna, could be convinced to leave him if she chooses to move out of his parents' home.
The mother-of-seven — she shares Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 11 months, with Josh — has been staying with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar throughout their son's lengthy trial and sentencing process. However, she sparked rumors she may be moving after visiting her sister and brother-in-law at their home near Josh's Texas prison.
"The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family," a source spilled on the disgraced reality star's concerns. "He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids."
"He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family to guide his children," the source continued.
"He also fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him," the source added, explaining that he "can’t raise his kids from prison and he’s afraid of outside influences."
As OK! previously reported, the Counting On alum was arrested last April after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership and confiscated his computer. He was later convicted of receiving and possessing some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography and sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars.
The 34-year-old is currently living in Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas, a short drive away from where Anna's sister lives with her husband. But despite being implored by Josh's cousin Amy King to divorce the embattled television personality, Anna has refused.
"Anna is a shell of a woman at the moment, but she is choosing to stay with Josh," an insider dished. "They will not be getting a divorce."