Josh Duggar Concerned 'Outside Influences' Could Convince Wife Anna To Divorce Him If She Moves Away From His Parents

As Josh Duggar faces the next 12 years behind bars, the convicted sex offender is worried his wife, Anna, could be convinced to leave him if she chooses to move out of his parents' home.

The mother-of-seven — she shares Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 11 months, with Josh — has been staying with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar throughout their son's lengthy trial and sentencing process. However, she sparked rumors she may be moving after visiting her sister and brother-in-law at their home near Josh's Texas prison.