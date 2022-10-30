Jed Duggar Reveals He Tries 'To Be There' For Anna During 'One Of The Hardest Things' Their Family Has Been Through

"It’s a very sensitive spot in our family. Especially with Anna, you know, their kiddos, and [we] just try to be there for them as much as we can be there for our other family members," he continued. "I think spending time together as a family is important too, talking about things, and just being there."

JOSH DUGGAR CONCERNED 'OUTSIDE INFLUENCES' COULD CONVINCE WIFE ANNA TO DIVORCE HIM IF SHE MOVES AWAY FROM HIS PARENTS

While Jed and his wife Katey's relationship with Anna doesn't appear to be on the rocks, as OK! previously reported, a source spilled there may be bad blood between the mother-of-seven and some of Josh's other siblings who spoke out about the Counting On alum following his arrest.