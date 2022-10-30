Jed Duggar Reveals He Tries 'To Be There' For Anna During 'One Of The Hardest Things' Their Family Has Been Through
Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar, 23, opened up on how he is handling his brother Josh's scandal, revealing their family is doing whatever they can to be there for Anna, 34, in this difficult time.
Last December, the father-of-seven was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography and was later sentenced to spend 12.5 years behind bars.
Following his sentencing hearing, Josh was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas, separating him from his wife and children by several hours. Josh and Anna share Mackynzie, 13, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 5, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 1.
"That’s been probably one of the hardest things for our family," Jed admitted while answering fan questions on his YouTube channel. "It has saddened us — my oldest brother, his decisions, things that he’s done."
"It’s a very sensitive spot in our family. Especially with Anna, you know, their kiddos, and [we] just try to be there for them as much as we can be there for our other family members," he continued. "I think spending time together as a family is important too, talking about things, and just being there."
While Jed and his wife Katey's relationship with Anna doesn't appear to be on the rocks, as OK! previously reported, a source spilled there may be bad blood between the mother-of-seven and some of Josh's other siblings who spoke out about the Counting On alum following his arrest.
"It was a nightmare [for Anna] navigating all that," the insider explained. "Yes, it was horrible what Josh was accused of, but she needed unconditional support. Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members."
Jed is the Duggar family's tenth child. He met his wife, Katey, in April 2019 and tied the knot in April 2021. The couple recently welcomed their first baby, Truett Oliver, this past May.